Let your lips steal the spotlight with these five lipsticks from brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills and Kiko Milano 

It is said that lipsticks give your lips a voice that speaks volumes. In a spectrum of sensational shades and innovative formulas, we pick five lipsticks that will unleash your vibrant side with a stroke of brilliance. From the nourishing argan oil-infused five-in-one Lipstick by NY Bae to the long-lasting Kiko Milano Unlimited Double Touch and the effortlessly chic Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte & Satin Lipstick, your lips will feel pampered and adorned.

Silky smooth

This Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte & Satin Lipstick with full pigment lip colour with a soft, emollient formula helps you achieve an effortlessly chic look. Available in 24 shades, this cruelty-free lipstick bullet comes in a rose gold component that fits perfectly in your make-up bag. ₹2,104. Available online.

Colour theory

Available in 16 shades, soft-matte lipsticks from Color Chemistry offer a formula that delivers a bold flush of colour, which makes it perfect for everyday use. Its non-drying ingredients keep your lips soft and nourished while giving a long-lasting matte finish. ₹1,049. Available online.

Liquid pop

The Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick by NYX Professional Makeup delivers a long-lasting matte finish. The vegan lipstick provides full coverage but is hard to remove after use. Available in 12 quirky shades such as Low Cut, Warm Up and Flaunt It, the lipstick comes in an easy-to-carry tube. ₹899. Available online.

Double trouble

Our all-time favourite Kiko Milano Unlimited Double Touch is a liquid lipstick that lasts up to 12 hours. No smudges, no transfers and there are 23 shades to opt from and let your lips shine with a radiant, quick-drying formula. The packaging comes with two applicators suited to different textures. ₹1,190 onwards. Available online.

High five!

This five-in-one lipstick by NY Bae in nude and browns is enriched with nourishing argan oil and vitamin E. Leaving a long-lasting matte finish, this travel-friendly cheek and lip tint, which suits all skin tones, is convenient as you have to just slide and switch. We tried and loved this highly pigmented product. ₹399. Available online.



