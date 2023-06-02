Let's untangle with hairstylist Vipul Chudasama

Celebrity hairstylist Vipul Chudasama was recently in Kolkata at JW Marriott to showcase Streax Professional’s annual collection, Mercurial, and we couldn’t miss a chance to speak with him. Excerpts:

People talk about hair becoming frizzy and rough after colouring it; or causing more grey hair. What is your take on this?

If that was the case, I would have never coloured my hair. I think it’s all related to lifestyle. There are multiple reasons for getting grey hair. Colouring is becoming a part of our lifestyle and I would suggest using the right kind of shampoo and conditioner, going for regular treatments, even when one is not colouring his/her hair, and getting the scalp checked with any professional hairdresser.

For how long will coloured hair last?

It depends on your choice of colour. If you notice your colour fading in 6-8 weeks, you can use a toner to refresh it again, which should last for another 2-3 months. But even that would depend on how you maintain it. Homecare, using after-colour shampoo and conditioner, and hair treatments will nourish your hair and make the colour last longer.

How to choose a colour that suits his/her skin type?

If you have beautiful, dusky skin tone, I would recommend nice reds, browns, mahogany, and mocha. If you have fair skin, go for ash blonde, blonde, or brown. Also, we don’t have international trends in our country where we have summer and winter hair colour collections. But I would suggest trying to do cool colours in summer and warm colours in winter. To bring in a major change in your look, do avail of at least two hair colour services a year.

How to choose the right haircut for your face shape?

If you have an oblong face, go for bangs. For a pear or heart-shaped face, you can wear curtain fringes or curtain bangs. People with a round face should always keep it long, because shorter hair can make your face look broader. Those with an oval face shape can try different styles because that’s one of the most versatile face shapes.

Your favourite summer hairstyle?

Top-knot would be my all-time favourite. You can get short fringes or curtain fringes, and make a nice top-knot, leaving a few strands here and there.