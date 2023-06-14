Selena Gomez’s beauty brand, Rare Beauty, to be exclusively launched in Sephora India

The brand gained its audience in India right from its launch

Beauty trend followers can’t wait since actor-singer Selena Gomez announced that her cosmetic line, Rare Beauty, will be launched in India for the first time. Be it an amateur or a trendsetter, the brand has gained its trusted fans, since its launch.

The quirky brand made its first appearance in 2019 in reference to Selena's third studio album Rare. The brand carries the motive of cracking up on unhealthy beauty standards and bringing mental health issues to light.

Also read: World Lupus Day – When Selena Gomez opened up on her Lupus diagnosis

The brand gained its audience in India right from its launch. Its minimal and elegant packaging aids differently-abled people to use it with ease. Being mindful of mental health and inclusivity, the brand stood out from an ocean of celebrity beauty brands. Selena has also created a community called ‘Rare Impact’ which educates people on providing mental health services for the youth.

Products like Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, Perfect Strokes Volumizing Mascara, Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Sticker and much more are selling like hotcakes! If you are ‘Rare’, be sure to invest in some of their best-selling assets.

Also read:Vampire Facial: All you need to know about this plasma-driven skin treatment

Talking about the products, Rare Beauty’s website quoted “This is makeup made to feel good in, without hiding what makes you unique – because Rare Beauty is not about being someone else but being who you are.” Who says you’re not pretty?

Rare Beauty will be available nationwide across all 26 Sephora stores and online at Sephora India starting June 15.