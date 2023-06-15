Gold rush: Try these products infused with 24k gold for radiant skin and healthy hair

Gold, the powerful and precious metal, has stood the test of time as a revered ingredient in skincare, thanks to its remarkable properties that have been harnessed since ancient times to maintain a fresh and youthful complexion. Today, innovative formulas have emerged, incorporating the use of 24K gold in both skincare and haircare, and we bring you five such products that are loaded with delicate flakes of gold to help work wonders.

Very berry

Pilgrim’s 24K Gold Serum, enriched with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, suits all skin types. The mulberry extract, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid promise to enhance skin’s vitality accompanied by nourishment, brightness and firmness with just three to five drops. The hyaluronic acid hydrates 1,000 times its weight while Vitamin B helps improve skin texture and tone. ₹695. Available online.

Ayurvedic solution

Forest Essentials Ultra Rich Body Milk Soundarya With 24K Gold & SPF25 enriched with burnt cane sugar and cream of milk, is an ayurvedic formulation that attracts and seals moisture into the skin. Featuring Soundarya Serum, SPF 25, and 24K gold Bhamsa, it penetrates deeply, enhancing radiance and elasticity. Experience soft, supple skin with added UV protection. ₹625 onwards. Available online.

Shell secret

Elevate your skincare routine with Body Cupid’s 24K Gold Body Scrub loaded with fine gold mica, cocoa butter and walnut shell powder. This precious scrub gently removes toxins, excess oil and dead cells, leaving your skin clean, smooth and beautifully radiant. It is infused with aloe vera juice for added nourishment. ₹499 onwards. Available online.

Lavender love

Kalimera Gold Hair Oil creates a nourishing film on your scalp and hair, providing deep hydration. With the enriching properties of gold and other natural ingredients like sunflower, lavender, argan and moringa oil, it boosts hair growth and enhances scalp-pore permeability. Experience superior hair health with this exceptional formula inspired by traditional Ayurvedic principles. ₹10,000. Available online.

Radiance & repair

Ras Luxury Oils’ 24K Gold Radiance Beauty Boosting Face Elixir is a lightweight moisturising serum infused with botanical oils and extracts that aid in brightening, repairing and nourishing the skin. Besides 24K gold flakes, this bestseller loaded with vitamins C, A, and E, along with rosehip, pomegranate, frankincense, saffron and calendula oils, claims to provide even-toned, glowing skin and reduce signs of ageing. ₹2,990. Available online.