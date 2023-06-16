New makeup products to fix your summer!

It takes no less than magic to keep one's makeup intact during the gruelling summer days. But with the help of the right makeup products, one can achieve a fresh dewy look that stays perfect for longer than you expect even on a grimy and sweaty day. Here's a list of some newly launched summer makeup essentials that you may find handy on a humid day when nothing works right.

Eyes eyes baby!

Elevate your eye makeup game with Faces Canada's 6-in-1 Eyeshadow palette that's infused with the nourishing benefits of olive butter and macadamia oil that nourish and protect the delicate eye areas. This versatile palette offers an array of stunning shades designed to create endless eye-catching looks and comes in four stunning shades, offering perfect colours for every occasion be it a subtle daytime look or a bold and dramatic evening look.

Rs 599. On facescanada.com

Makeup Studio's concealer kit

Flaw-free



Makeup Studio's latest range of six-colour palette concealer is a perfect tool that covers all shades of facial blemishes. Orange obscures blue or black regions under the eyes, whereas green effectively hides red pimples. The best thing is that these boxes are also perfect for tattooing camouflage patterns.

Rs 1990. On makeupstudio.in

Milap Cosmetics' Lip and cheek tint

Tinted dreams

For those who want to go all day without the hassle of touch-ups, an all-natural ingredients lip and cheek tint from Milap Cosmetics is a perfect solution. This 3-in-one makeup solution adds hue to your lips, cheeks, and eyelids and makes for an essential all-purpose makeup kit. Try it at any time of the day to give your face a glow-up.

Rs 235. On myntra.

Nykaa's vegan nail gel



Nail story

If you are a staunch believer in a cruelty-free, ethical lifestyle then Nykaa Cosmetics' newly launched Vegan Nail Enamels are a great choice to paint your talons. These plant-based, non–toxic nail varnishes give your nails a gorgeous makeover with bold colours and high gloss. What’s more interesting is that the shade names are inspired by vegan food items. So be a Chia Leader for superfoods, Go Bananas over vegan bytes and Feel Figgin’ Awesome when you binge on Nykaa’s Vegan Nail Enamels.

Rs 225. On nykaa.com

Kiko Milano's Hydra Lipgloss

Lip love

Kiko Milano's 3D Hydra Lipgloss is a perfect option for those who pine for shiny, plumped lips. The soft texture blends into the lips and leaves them smooth and radiant. The formula contains Biden's extract that awakens your senses, leaving the lips feeling wonderful. The non-sticky texture is long-lasting and available in 30 amazing colours and a variety of finishes including transparent, highly-pigmented, shiny, and pearly look. Rs 1050. Available in stores.

