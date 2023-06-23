Interview: Kim Sharma reveals the transformative power of travel and wellness activities

Kim Sharma is the ultimate embodiment of wanderlust and fitness frenzy. This dazzling star of the film Mohabbatein spills the beans on her secret formula for a healthy mind, a toned body, and a lively spirit. She dives headfirst into a vegetarian diet, sweats it out with daily exercise, strikes those yoga poses, and finds inner peace through meditation. But wait, there’s more! She even unleashes her inner pole-dancing diva, spicing up her fitness routine with some sassy moves. Thanks to her fit-as-a-fiddle regimen, this 43-year-old dynamo knows how to tackle lifestyle diseases like Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOs) like a boss. Lately, Kim’s wanderlust has led her to embark on wellness escapades. The evidence lies in her captivating Instagram feed, where she immerses herself in the serene ambience of a wellness villa in the Maldives.

In an exclusive conversation, she tells us about the profound impact of nature on her well-being, giving us glimpses of her favourite destinations that leave us yearning for our own slice of paradise.

You have a travel bug in you. Any vacation that had a transformative impact on you?

I feel nature has a profound ability to rejuvenate and nourish our mind, body, and spirit. It provides a serene and tranquil environment that allows us to disconnect from the daily stresses of life. One of my most memorable travel experiences was in the pristine beauty of the Maldives, partaking in a retreat called Wellness Your Way. The crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs and lush landscapes created a breathtaking setting. I immersed myself in the wonders of the ocean by swimming and snorkelling, witnessing the colourful fish species and other marine life. During the retreat, I also engaged in activities that enhanced my well-being and connected me with nature on a spiritual level. I embraced the tranquillity of the natural surroundings by practicing qigong and yoga in nature's embrace. I also loved exploring the resort's island by cycling through lush greenery and even met a wild Macaw bird!

What major exercises do you follow for fitness?

I believe in incorporating a variety of exercises to keep my routine diverse and enjoyable. I enjoy activities like yoga, pilates, and strength training, which help me improve flexibility and enhance overall body functionality. Additionally, I explore outdoor activities such as hiking or cycling to engage with nature while staying active. You’re always on your toes.

How do you take out time and care for your mental well-being?

I prioritise self-care rituals that help me maintain a positive mindset and inner balance. These rituals include daily meditation, journaling to reflect on my thoughts and emotions, and practicing gratitude. I also surround myself with uplifting and inspiring influences.

Tell us about your beauty regimen.

It revolves around nourishing my skin and promoting a healthy glow. I prioritise skincare by cleansing, toning and moisturising my skin daily. I also protect my skin from the sun with sunscreen. You often post videos of pole dancing that grab a lot of viewership on social media.

What inspired your interest in that?

Pole dancing is a fun and empowering activity. It combines elements of dance, strength and grace, allowing me to express myself and build confidence. I was inspired by the artistry and athleticism of pole dancers and wanted to explore a unique form of movement that strengthens both the body and the mind.

Do you follow a certain kind of diet?

I follow a balanced and flexible diet that focuses on nourishing my body. I emphasise consuming whole, unprocessed foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains and healthy fats. I listen to my body’s needs and make adjustments based on my personal requirements. I consult with nutrition professionals to ensure I meet my goals while enjoying a variety of foods that support my well-being.

How do you unplug yourself from the world?

To replenish my soul, I engage in activities that bring me joy and foster a sense of inner peace. I like spending time with nature, practicing mindfulness and meditation, reading inspirational books, connecting with loved ones and engaging in creative mediums of self-expression.

What has been your recent note to self?

To embrace authenticity and trust the journey. It was sparked by the realisation that true fulfillment comes from being true to oneself and trusting the process of personal growth and self-discovery. I remind myself to stay grounded, embrace authenticity and have faith in the transformative power of the wellness journeys.

Tell us about your latest wellness initiatives.

I have joined hands with Wellness Your Way as their brand ambassador. It a tailormade retreat program by ELE|NA Spa & Wellness that offers an exceptional experience at the Ozen Reserve Bolifushi combining wellness and luxury that caters to individual needs. You will see me generating content, hosting wellness retreats and sharing insights and experiences to inspire others for wellness getaways.

