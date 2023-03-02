Have a riot of colours this Holi with these organic gulaals

At a time when we are mindful about everything we are eating, drinking or wearing, we would be very sceptical about putting anything random on our faces. And when Holi is just a week away, you must have started your search of getting your hands on organic, natural gulaal, that is non-toxic, and leaves no patches or allergies post your Holi party. Here’s a specially-curated list for you to buy these non-toxic Holi colours for you to enjoy the festival of colours safely!

Phool

The brand that made a mark by recycling, or “flower-cycling” as they like to call it, floral wastes from temples and turning them into incense sticks and such, have come up with their range of four lively Holi colours- bright yellow, natural green, calming blue and vibrant pink, infused with the fragrance of natural essential oils.

Rs 120 onwards. phool.co



Nat Habit

Made with natural ingredients like neem leaves, senna leaves, amaranth flowers, rose petals, beetroot, marigold flowers, wild turmeric, and cornstarch, Nat Habit’s gulaal is completely safe even for kids. Use it dry or mix in water to create a blast of watercolours, the colours are available in four shades-yellow, pink, green and orange.

Rs 134. nathabit.in

Gulmeher

Gulmeher’s Phulwa natural Gulal comes in a quaint package with four colours-yellow, green, pink and orange, made from turmeric, spinach, beetroot and marigold respectively.

Rs 499 onwards. gulmeher.com

Servdharm

Get ready to indulge in the festival of colours with Servdharm’s range of organic, natural, and planet-friendly colours. Pink, blue, green, yellow, you can have it all.

Rs 35 onwards. servdharm.com

Okhai

Make your Holi celebrations 100% more colourful and beautiful with Okhai’s organic Holi colours. Made using turmeric, the flame of the forest, Himalayan indigo, and lac as colourants and rice powder as the base. You can get colours like orange, yellow, green, blue and purple.

Rs 360. okhai.org

Jhilmil

Jhilmil Holi Colours are all you need to have to play the safest Holi ever! While the combo packs consist of colours like blue, green, red, yellow and pink, you can also try out something new this season, like gulaal poppers or neon paints. Jhilmil’s colours are made by using natural ingredients such as flowers and leaves, cornstarch, essential oil and food colour that are safe for your overall well-being.

Rs 240 onwards. jhilmilcolours.com

Earth Inspired

Earth Inspired’s handmade herbal Holi colour is safe for the skin, eco-friendly, and is made of edible-grade maize starch, tesu flowers, rose, marigold, sandalwood, red sandalwood, and food colours. These have soft, glossy textures, have natural fragrances and are finely filtered. They have gulaal boxes containing two to six different colours. These boxes also make up for great Holi gifts.

Rs 449 onwards. earthinspired.in