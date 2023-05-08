Samaritan Kolkata introduces innovation in healthcare with its musical themed OPD Rhythm of Life

The city of joy witnessed a musical themed OPD by Samaritan Medical, Surgical & Critical Care Unit, at Elgin Road in Bhowanipore, for the first time. With the launch of this musically themed OPD following the concept of "Rhythm of Life", the aim was to use the soothing and healing power of music to offer peace and comfort to the patients and also to pay tribute to the legendary vocal treasures of India.

The theme prioritizes paying tribute to esteemed singers like Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, RD Burman, Mohammad Rafi, and Manna Day with their wall mural paintings and their iconic song lyrics. Legendary singer Usha Uthup and singer-composer Soumitra Ray were the guests of honour at the launch event, apart from medical personalities like Dr Anindya Maitra and Dr Kundan Chourasiya.

Incorporating musical themes in the medical section, Samaritan became the first Medical, Surgical, & Critical Care Unit of Kolkata to come up with such a unique idea to provide patients with a stress free, comfortable, and serene environment so that they can momentarily forget about their illness while indulging in some visual stimulation and soothing music. This will also help the patients escape the anxiety caused by their ailments. In pleasing the patients, such an memorable experience, the "Rhythm of Life" OPD became an image of innovation and excellence in healthcare.