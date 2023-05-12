Here are five products to help keep your make-up in place during this hot weather

In this hot weather where perspiration is inevitable, it’s more important than ever to ensure that our make-up stays in place throughout the day. To help you keep your make-up intact, here are an array of products that enhance your look too. From Moira’s setting powder to Anastasia Beverly Hills’ brow freezer, these summer essentials will help you look flawless even in the heat.

Make-up magic

With Makeup Studio’s De Pre Fix It- Makeup Fixing Spray, you can enjoy all-day wear without having to worry about your make-up fading or smudging. We tried this cruelty-free and lightweight formula that is designed to spray a fine mist that helps to meld your makeup seamlessly with your skin for a natural, glowing finish. Whether you’re running errands or heading out for a night out, this spray has got you covered. ₹1,810. Available online.

Finishing touch

Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Powder boasts a unique pore-diffusing complex that removes shine and gives an instant natural matte finish. Perfect for on-the-go touch-ups, it never cakes, settles into fine lines, or clogs pores. With its compact size, it is easy to be carried in your handbag, making it a must-have for quick shine-free touch-ups, especially before a night out. Get your hands on Fenty Beauty’s game-changing mattifying powder for a flawless, traceless finish. ₹2,944 approx. Available online.

Bold brows

This Brow Freeze from Anastasia Beverly Hills is a styling wax that effectively tames unruly brows, lifting and shaping each hair with a strong hold that lasts all day long. The clear gel-like product that we sampled helps define fuller brows, which is perfect for anyone who wants to achieve a flawless, feathered look that stays put but it may not be the best option for those with thicker brow hairs. ₹2,800. Available online.

Matte perfection

If you want a waterproof and oil control setting powder for a flawless, natural matte finish, try Moira Soft Focus Waterproof Setting Powder because we did and loved it. With its hydrophobic formula, innovative coating technology and microspheres, this setting powder blurs pores and imperfections, while silica helps control oil for a mattified complexion. Available in six shades, this cruelty-free and vegan formula won’t alter the colour of your foundation and feels lightweight on the skin. ₹1,650. Available online.

Dew diligence

NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray Dewy Finish lasts close to 16 hours thanks to its lightweight formula ensures that it doesn't weigh down your skin, and its long-lasting formula ensures that your makeup stays in place for hours on end. If you're looking for a setting spray that will give you a natural-looking dewy finish, then this product is definitely worth a try. The natural and soft appearance the product provides is perfect for everyday wear, giving you a fresh and radiant glow. Available online.