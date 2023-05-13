Young-mom-to-be Ishita Dutta is over the moon! Her baby bump tells the tale! The Drishyam actress broke the news of her pregnancy on March 31 with a heartwarming post on Instagram featuring her husband Vatsal Sheth and her big belly. Since then, there hasn’t been a dull moment for the actress’ life as she has been managing work and pregnancy well. The multilingual actress who has previously appeared in Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada films, as well as TV shows such as Ek Ghar Banaunga, Bepanah Pyaar, and Thoda sa Baadal Thoda sa Paani, is also a vlogger who loves to chronicle her adventures. As she embarks on the new journey of motherhood, her Instagram is flooded with posts and reels showing her embracing the phase. From sharing crucial exercises for expecting mothers to keeping up with the latest ‘pregnancy trends’ and eating healthy, Ishita is enjoying life to the hilt. She’s also set to appear in an upcoming release alongside a “well-known actor”, but is keeping mum about it. With so much on her plate, we chat with the actress to know how she is handling it all with zest. “It’s not very difficult to manage both pregnancy and my work, thanks to the changing times,” she begins. “When I got the news that I was pregnant and would start a film, I made it a point to tell the makers about it as shooting involved a lot of travel. I was given clearance from my doctor to work. I got on the project as the makers assured me that everything is going to be fine.”

Ticking work-life balance

The actress’ journey of being ambitious while being a to-be mother has been comforting as she perceives a shift in the societal paradigm. “When I was getting married, six years ago, a lot of people thought it’s the end of my career. Cut to today, all the leading actresses are getting married. They’re flourishing in their careers. They are working even after having kids. Times have changed,” she says. Ishita feels comfortable embracing motherhood due to the immense support of her loved ones. However, as she approaches her third trimester, she’s going to prioritise pregnancy, she tells us. “I plan to slow down and avoid excessive travel. I am undecided about taking a break from work, but will consider projects that align with my situation. My focus is on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including proper food habits, timely medication, and regular check-ups, even while working on sets.”

Tips on pregnancy

Pregnancy is one of the most remarkable journeys for a parent, especially women. They go through a lot of emotional and physical transformation. While there is a deep sense of joy and anticipation to bring a new life into the world, expecting others also feel bouts of anxiety, nervous breakdown and physical discomfort like fatigue, and nausea. To ease them, the actress shares tips that she has learnt from the elders in her famiy. “First is to keep myself hydrated, drink a lot of fluids and have nutritious food. Taking care of your physical as well as your mental health is essential. Unless and until there’s a medical condition where the doctor advises to avoid movement, I think it’s important to keep yourself active. Mental health should also be a priority.” The actress has included different kinds of exercises in her fitness routine like walks, yoga, and hitting the gym. “During the initial few months of my pregnancy, I had to restrict my fitness routine due to medical advice. However, currently, I am gradually resuming my yoga and walking regimen. I want to continue these exercises until my delivery date, as I believe they will contribute to my comfort.”

Picking up hobbies during pregnancy is also immensely helpful in keeping anxiety and stress at bay. Ishita’s newest hobby, she tells us is to read the endless content on the Internet about kids and babies. “There is so much to read about — how to raise a child, and the many different styles of parenting. I’m just soaking it all in. My latest obsession is also preparing shopping lists for the future kid and reading what one should do and should not do as a parent.” While the actress has picked some new hobbies, v-logging has been one of her past passions that she wants to continue doing even in her pregnancy. “V-logging is a way of expressing yourself. Also, when I started doing it, a lot of people said, ‘You’re not an influencer; you are an actor. You should keep it separate.’ But I think you should just do what you feel like. I believe in going with the flow. If I feel like doing something, I’ll do it. If I feel like recording my journey of motherhood, I’ll do that too.”



