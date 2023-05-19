Check out these 5 tips from actress Jyoti Saxena  to get flawless skin

Summer is here, and with it comes the need to revamp our skincare routines. For those seeking inspiration for flawless, glowing skin, look no further than the stunning actress Jyoti Saxena. Known for her radiant complexion, Jyoti shares her summer skincare essentials and a few tips that can help you achieve a flawless look like hers. So, get ready to take notes of what the actress shares.

Sunscreen

Jyoti emphasizes the importance of sunscreen as the foundation of any summer skincare routine. "Shielding your skin from harmful UV rays is crucial to prevent sunburn, premature aging, and the development of fine lines and wrinkles," she says. Jyoti recommends a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30. She applies it generously every day, rain or shine.

Hydration

One of Jyoti's top beauty secrets is staying hydrated. She believes that achieving flawless skin begins from within. "Drinking an ample amount of water throughout the day helps flush out toxins, keeps the skin supple, and prevents dehydration, which can lead to dullness and dryness," she says. Jyoti advises drinking lots of water daily and incorporating hydrating foods such as watermelon, cucumber, and citrus fruits into your diet.

Cleansing

Jyoti advocates for a gentle yet effective cleansing routine. She suggests using a mild cleanser suitable for your skin type twice a day to remove dirt, excess oil, and impurities that can clog pores and cause breakouts.

Moisturising

To keep her skin looking radiant, Jyoti stresses the significance of moisturizing. Jyoti also encourages using moisturizers with added antioxidants, such as vitamin C or green tea extracts, to provide an extra boost of protection against free radicals and environmental damage. For those seeking additional skin nourishment, Jyoti advises incorporating serums and face oils into your routine.

Lifestyle factors

"I firmly believe that beauty goes beyond skincare products. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle plays a significant role in achieving flawless skin. Regular exercise, sufficient sleep, stress management, and a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains contribute to overall well-being, which is often reflected in the skin's appearance. Remember, self-care is a journey," she avers.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in a music video called Khoya Hun Main. Apart from that she will soon be seen in a music video.