Color Chemistry open a flagship store in Yelahanka, which houses some exclusive newly-launched makeup products  

Last week, Megha and Pritesh Asher’s popular organic skincare and beauty brands, Juicy Chemistry and Color Chemistry opened their first flagship store in the city at the RMZ Galleria Mall Yelahanka. Intrigued, we found ourselves in the store. Founded in 2014, the Indian brand offers a wide range of handmade, organic and natural skincare and haircare products crafted from locally sourced ingredients free from harmful chemicals like parabens, sulphates and synthetic fragrances.

he chic new store situated on the UG Level comes with two sections, one for Juicy Chemistry on the right and another for Color Chemistry, which offers vegan cosmetics, on the left. A wooden cart placed at the centre of the store displays a range of aromatic soaps serving different purposes and there is also a comfortable seating area.

Customers who wish to find the perfect match for their skin can do so at the makeup counter loaded with all the cosmetics. They also have a makeup artist to help you pick and choose the right products before trying them out. The same goes for skincare products, as we are guided through the wide range of products educating us about how it helps our skin and how to make the best use of them.

Currently, the store houses some exclusive newly launched products that are not yet available online or in other cities. The Soft Matte Finish lipsticks in the shades of Scabiosa, Rubicon, Iris, and Primrose are one such example, along with eye shadow palettes named Amor, Spring, Autumn and Summer. One can also find baked compacts, makeup brushes, foundation, pencil concealer, lip and cheek tint, lip gloss, kajal, brow pencils and colourful hair mascara. In addition to this, Juicy Chemistry’s Bakuchiol Skin Recovery Serum, repair and restore conditioner, cold press soaps, tonic water, face wash, organic deodorant cream and more are stocked here.

After having tried various products at the store, we decided to pick the Autumn eye shadow palette, the new shades of lipsticks and a baked compact. Thanks to the natural look and the lightweight formula, they made us look like we actually didn’t have any makeup on.

₹220 onwards. At RMZ Galleria, Yelahanka.