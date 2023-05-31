World Environment Day: Five clean beauty products for a sustainable cart

World Environment Day is just around the corner reminding us to protect nature in all its forms-- plants, animals, ecosystems and more. However, some of the biggest roadblocks in protecting nature are posed by single-use plastic, to be precise, 400 million tonnes of plastic that pollute the environment. And the beauty industry, powered by the over-consumption-driven lifestyle of people contributes to churning out a whopping 120 billion plastic packages that end up in landfills.

However, subtle changes in lifestyle habits like switching to sustainable products, using multi-use products, switching to refillable and being mindful buyers can reduce environmental pollution to a considerable level. We have curated a list of clean beauty products that will nourish your skin while leaving a low carbon footprint due to their sustainable formulae. They claim to be free from nasty chemicals like parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances that harm both skin and nature.

Healthy radiance

The Daily Hydrating Super Serum from Sandiva features Niacinamide, Patchouli extract and pure Sandalwood oil. It's a lightweight serum jam-packed with skin-loving ingredients that work to hydrate, brighten, and calm your precious skin. While Niacinamide tackles fine lines, uneven skin tone and pesky enlarged pores, Patchouli lends a firm boost to the skin while Sandalwood oil gives nourishment. Also, it’s a vegan product free from paraben, sulphate and is ethically sourced.

Rs. 1000 upwards. Available online.

Daily Hydrating Super Serum

An eye for colour

Anastasia Beverly Hills NORVINA Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 5. is not only a treat for your eyes but also for your conscience as it boasts a vegan and cruelty-free formulation. The professional-grade artistry palette showcases 25 deluxe-sized, high-performance shades that revolve from stunning lilac, and shiny metallics to soft pastels. It's the perfect way to step out of your comfort zone and experiment with new eye makeup looks, adding pops of colour to your matching outfit.

Rs. 7,600 upwards. Available online.

NORVINA Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 5

Scent of purity

A good fragrance evokes emotions, memories and expresses a person’s individuality. Kastoor, a gender-neutral fragrance brand uses plant-based ingredients and traditional hydrodistillation methods to craft their fragrances. It gives the purest, non-alcoholic and most sustainable form of perfumery bottled in an alluring pack. Check out their Reign fragrance which carries the scent of sandalwood for a sensuous appeal.

Rs. 2,800 upwards. Available online.

Reign fragrance by Kastoor

Vegan lipsticks

Trazenie has recently introduced a 100% vegan and sustainable beauty line to encourage eco-conscious buyers. Check out the lipsticks in their Tamasha collection which offers a delightful selection of 25 unique shades suited for Indian skin tones. Contrary to the perception that vegan products can be dull and uninspiring, this range is bright in colour, incredibly juicy on lips and cruelty-free.

Rs. 5,800 upwards. Available online.

Lip colour from Tamasha

Holistic beauty

Want the best of Ayurveda with modern scientific advancements? House of Beauty is offering a natural skincare regimen with its standout products like Kumumadi Gel. It combines the power of saffron, turmeric and 28 herbs with the goodness of Vitamin C and Niacinamide. It is suited for oily and acne-prone skin, providing light moisturisation, anti-blemish formulae, and anti-inflammatory properties that work wonders on the skin. You may also check out their Pure Aloe Vera which treats skin issues such as irritation, acne, redness, insect bites, abrasions, and signs of ageing with its natural skincare formulae.

Rs. 700 upwards. Available online.

Kumumadi Gel

