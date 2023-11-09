Nourish and shine this Diwali with these must-have makeup products

Diwali is the perfect time to shine with radiant skin. We have curated a list of products to help you achieve that coveted festive glow, ensuring you look and feel your best during this joyous celebration.

Evocus Post-Diwali Detox Gift Pack!

Evocus is your feel-good factor, health signature, style statement, and game-changing drink with a difference – all in one bottle. Evocus black alkaline water is known for its multiple useful properties like super hydration, boosting metabolism and immunity, detoxification & PH levels of 8+.

Price: Rs 100 per bottle.

Available online.



Perfora exclusive Gold Oral Care Collection

This festive season, Perfora, India’s pioneer in digital-first oral care, unveils an exclusive Gold Oral Care Collection, setting a new standard of opulence in oral hygiene. Comprising a 24 karat gold gel whitening toothpaste and a limited-edition Metallic Luxe Gold Electric Toothbrush, this collection promises an unparalleled brushing experience.

Oral care takes center stage during festive celebrations, as indulging in sweets and treats becomes a cherished tradition. Perfora recognises the importance of maintaining optimal oral health during this period, and has meticulously crafted this unique collection to offer a premium brushing experience.

The 24 karat gold gel toothpaste is priced at Rs 399.

The limited edition Metallic Luxe Gold Electric Toothbrush is priced at Rs 1,999.

Etude House Bling Bling Eyeshadow Stick

Add a touch of sparkle and mystique to your eyes. This easy-to-apply formula grants your eyes a bewitching shimmer, captivating all who dare to look.

Price: Rs 450.

Agelock by O3+ Diwali Duo for a glowing skin

Diwali gifting combo featuring two powerhouse products: Vitamin C plus ACE and Agelock Vitamin C Plus Ferulic that work together to rejuvenate and nourish your skin. Embrace the festivities with the gift of radiant and youthful skin!

Price: 3,680.

Kiko Milano

Celebrate the festival of lights in style with Kiko Milano’s enchanting Diwali gifting collection. Explore a world of beauty and elegance with their exquisite makeup collections, thoughtfully curated to add a touch of glamour to your festivities. From radiant eyeshadow palettes that shimmer like fireworks in the night sky to lip colours that ignite your look, Kiko Milano has the perfect gift for every makeup enthusiast. This Diwali, give the gift of beauty and let your loved ones shine brighter than ever with Kiko Milano's makeup collections, a true reflection of the festival's splendor and radiance.

Statting from Rs 690.

Anastasia Beverly Hills

The Fireside Kit by Anastasia Beverly Hills is an exquisite Diwali-themed makeup kit designed to add a touch of glamour to your festivities. The Fireside Kit includes the newly launched Fall Romance Eyeshadow Palette, Lip Gloss and Brow Wiz. Enhance your beauty and radiate confidence this Diwali with The Fireside Kit by Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Price: 10,980.

Neil’s Yard Remedies

As the Festival of Lights, Diwali, approaches, two industry leaders in organic beauty, Neal's Yard Remedies and Juice Beauty, come together to illuminate the festivities with the launch of their exclusive Organic Glow collection. They are offering a meticulously crafted organic skincare and beauty products designed to enhance your natural radiance.