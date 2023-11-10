The Rosia Wellness unveils Your Oasis of Beauty and Wellness in Noida

Wellness and beauty services brand, The Rosia Wellness, has inaugurated its comprehensive suite of beauty and wellness services in Noida. The centre offers a range of top-tier services, from weight management treatments, including Ayurveda therapies and cryolipolysis, to a range of beauty, derma, hand, and foot services.

Akshay Chauhan

With a vision to become 'Your Oasis of Beauty and Wellness,' The Rosia Wellness takes pride in crafting experiences that cater to the unique needs of every individual. The centre ensures that beauty and wellness are accessible to all, with the belief that self-care is a fundamental need, not a luxury.

Stretching across a vast 7,000 sq ft, it has been unveiled as Noida's largest beauty and wellness hub. Setting it apart from competitors, the centre is uniquely positioned as the only one in the city offering a specialised diet food menu, which features choices like high-fiber and high-protein meals, detox options, and a diverse selection of smoothies.

“We’re not just a brand; we’re your partner in the journey of self-care. Our dedication lies in providing exceptional, affordable beauty and wellness services in Noida. We believe that beauty starts from within, and we aim to promote a sustainable and eco-friendly approach to beauty and wellness for you, our community, and our planet,” says Akshay Chauhan, founder and managing director, The Rosia Wellness.

The Rosia is offering a special launch promotion of 50% off until Diwali.