Skincare essentials for a luminous, confident you

Unlock the secrets to radiant skin with our curated listicle, where skincare meets simplicity. Whether you're a skincare novice or a seasoned enthusiast, here are a few products that are your gateway to a luminous, confident you.

Mul Secrets

Harmony Collection

Give your skin vitality and a youthful glow with MUL Secrets. By infusing contemporary science with the rich flora and fauna of the Indian subcontinent, MUL has crafted a range of products that embody welfare, prosperity, and profound wellness. MUL inherits the principles of Ayurveda and enhances them with the efficiency of modern methods. Wisdom, combined with the ability to adapt and learn. MUL Secrets don’t just create efficient amalgamations of science and nature but also make sure that every individual gets the goodness of what surrounds them.

Rejuvenate Skin Firming Care (Face Mask + Edibles) is a transformative duo featuring a skin-firming face mask and Ayurvedic edible sachets. This powerful combination is designed to tighten and rejuvenate your skin, promoting a youthful and radiant appearance. The firming face mask promises to enhance elasticity and firmness, while the Ayurvedic edible sachets nourish your skin from within, supporting its natural rejuvenation process.

Priced at Rs 2,100.

Organic Harvest

Brightening Face Serum: Kakadu Plum, Acai Berry & Rice Water - 30ml

Daily exposure to pollutants and dirt could mess with your skin, resulting in it looking dull and dry with breakouts. But the right face serum with the right ingredients will help you treat your skin right so you always look ready to go out any time of the day. The Organic Harvest Brightening Face Serum promises to lock in your moisture and hydrate your skin, making your face illuminate with an inner glow like never before.

Priced at Rs 599.

Bayla Skin face mask

Their unique range of three face masks, designed to brighten, rejuvenate, and fight acne and blemishes, cater to various skin concerns. These are just a few examples of the products available in their skincare collection, with around nine more currently in the pipeline for research and development.

Watermelon Blemish Fighting Anti-Acne Face Mask with 1% Salicylic Acid is enriched with the zesty notes of juicy watermelon and salicylic acid, Quench your skin's thirst with Bayla's Watermelon Blemish Fighting + Hydrating Face Mask for Acne-Prone Skin. This anti-acne face mask promises to reduce blemishes and breakouts while keeping your skin hydrated and healthy-looking.

Priced at Rs 529.