If you wish to follow a single brand to curate a skin-care routine then here are some suggestions

Building a skincare routine with products from the same brand offers a host of benefits that can significantly enhance the effectiveness of your skincare regimen. Firstly, these products are often formulated to complement each other, working in harmony to address specific skin concerns and deliver optimal results. Brands typically design their product lines with a consistent approach, ensuring that ingredients and formulations align seamlessly. This synergy can lead to enhanced compatibility, reducing the risk of product interactions or adverse reactions. Moreover, using a cohesive range from a single brand can simplify your routine, making it easier to follow consistently and often, brands offer guidance on how to layer their products for maximum efficacy. If you meed help building a skincare routine then here are four skincare brands that offers you a complete routine.

Holy hydration

Elf Cosmetics Holy Hydration! This essential mini kit offers a range to achieve a nourished and well-moisturized complexion on the move. You can cleanse, rebalance, and hydrate your skin with this trio of clean skincare products. This set includes a cleanser, toner and face cream from the brand's popular collection, enriched with skin-friendly ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and peptides, as well as essential moisture for a healthy and well-hydrated appearance. Start your skincare routine with a gel-based foaming daily cleanser that helps remove excess oil, impurities and makeup. Follow it up with a gentle toner that revitalizes the skin, thanks to hyaluronic acid, witch hazel and aloe. Finish off your regimen with a velvety-smooth cream that preserves your skin's moisture balance while safeguarding it with skin-supporting peptides. This cream is loaded with beneficial components like squalane and hyaluronic acid. INR 1,800 for the kit.

Kumkumadi collection

Utilizing the potency of 14 Ayurvedic botanicals, including the powerful Saffron, this product is designed to significantly rejuvenate and enhance the youthful glow of your skin. Many of the plants in this formula fall under the category of 'varnya gana' in Ayurvedic medicine, which is known for its skin-illuminating and rejuvenating properties. Kama Ayurveda introduces a Kumkumadi collection, featuring cream, scrub and serum. Among them, you can experience the benefits of an Ayurvedic age-defying Kumkumadi Facial Oil enriched with Saffron, clinically proven to brighten and rejuvenate the skin while delaying the signs of aging. Additionally, there are the Brightening Ayurvedic Night Cream and Skin Perfecting Day Cream, both exceptional leave-in products enriched with lotus and Indian Madder, to promote radiant and youthful skin. INR 3,315 for the set.

Water bank

The Laneige Water Bank 4-Step Routine includes four products suitable for individuals with normal to dry skin. To begin, gently pat the Revitalizing Toner onto your skin both morning and evening after cleansing. Next, apply the Serum evenly to your face. Then, use the Cream Moisturizer, which delivers deep repair and moisture using Blue Hyaluronic Acid. Finally, dab the Eye Cream around the eye area using your ring finger. Following this regimen, you'll enjoy 48 hours of non-greasy hydration, restored skin moisture without any sticky residue, enhanced protection for your skin barrier, increased elasticity, and reduced skin inflammation. INR 3,050 for the set.

All inclusive

With Deepika Padukone's brand 82e, we have taken the initiative to craft our own skincare set, incorporating fresh products from each category the brand offers, which includes cleansing, hydrating, and protective items. Our skincare routine commences with the Manjishtha Mud, a clarifying clay mask infused with manjishtha and bioflavonoids. Afterward, we gently apply the Rose Boost Repairing under-eye cream, enriched with Rose and Peptides, and conclude with the Turmeric Shield Soothing Sunscreen Serum, featuring turmeric and ceramides for added protection. Additionally, the brand provides customers with the option to select products according to their preferences and create a personalized skincare regimen using a set of available products, in addition to the pre-curated ones. INR 6,000 for the set.