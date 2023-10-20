5 makeup essentials in any makeup kit  

A makeup bag should be the first step in any self-care routine. Here are five items that are indispensible in your regular beauty regimen.

Lip balm

One of the quickest ways to prevent dry lips is to use a lip balm. Lips will be pink and supple after regular use of a lip balm. Lip balms are useful for more than just keeping your lips moisturised. The sun’s rays can also damage your lips, and lip balm offers protection against that, too. Also, if you don’t like to constantly apply lipstick, a tinted lip balm is a great alternative. A lip balm can be used to provide a hint of colour and shine. A swipe of it every day will keep your pout plump. Body Shop has a wide range of lip balms for you to choose from.

Also read: Nutrition and Exercise: Finding the Right Balance

Makeup wipes

Makeup wipes are a great investment in your makeup kit. They are essential for maintaining the pores clean and face free from acne. Makeup remover wipes are the quickest and most convenient way to clean your face after applying makeup. TERRA Organic Rose Makeup Remover Wipes with Micellar Water utilises the best nature has to offer in combination with modern technology to create an unbeatable product without compromise.

Sunscreen

Protecting your skin from the sun’s UV rays is essential, so make sure to pick yourself some sunscreen from Dot and Key. It protects against skin cancer, sunburn, and the ageing effects of sun exposure. A good sunscreen also reduces the risk of hyperpigmentation as well as prevents inflammation of the skin. Sunscreens are particularly helpful for people with sun-sensitive conditions. For optimal skin health, you should always apply sunscreen before applying makeup.

Also read: Nutrition and Exercise: Finding the Right Balance

Compact

If you want to touch up your makeup on the go, invest in a good compact. It will keep your makeup looking new and controls shine. Excellent for maintaining a polished appearance at all times as it keeps sweat and shine at bay for a long time. It removes excess oil and sweat from your face while evening out your skin tone. Opt for Maybelline’s compact and let your face glow.

Kajal

Kajal is the bedrock of any eye makeup routine, and is a part of one’s daily grooming regimen. Kajal, often known as eyeliner, can be applied in a variety of ways to accentuate and highlight the eyes. Kajal is a versatile makeup product that may be used to create a subtle or dramatic effect. Check out the different types of kajals from Faces Canada.