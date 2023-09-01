Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for September 1-7

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Time to move quickly! This week, choose logic over emotions. If you wish to see sudden changes, then you need to make courageous choices to change your situation. Anger may blur your vision to see things clearly. Move on, the past is behind you. Take pride in your excellent work. Consider getting additional educational knowledge/training.

Lucky colour: Blue

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)



This is the time to focus on your career than your relationships. There is a better course of action available, so refrain from doing anything that you will regret later. Working alone may not be the best answer, so review all details and ask for help. You have invested wisely so be patient, wait for the harvest. Luck is in your favour.

Lucky colour: Dark Blue

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

It’s time to take action! Your confidence and enthusiasm will instinctively guide you to the right direction. However, you need to be careful of the evil eye as negative thoughts can create self fulfilling prophecies. Avoid wearing black. Follow your passion as you are a pro in facing any challenges.

Lucky colour: Mauve and white

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

A great deal of activity is on the cards. What you sow is what you reap as the results are immediate. Focus more on communication as you are bound to win a deal/contract/lawsuit only through your wit and communication skills. Life is wonderful for those who thrive through the power of positive thinking. Your success will inspire many.

Lucky colour: Orange

LEO (July 23 - August 22)



Prosperity that arieses from wise planning, stays forever. Travel to international destinations for work/pleasure/permanent settlement is on the cards. You will have all the reasons to thank the universe for all the financial success and a promise of an enriched retirement life ahead. Your ancestral guides are happy for you.

Lucky colour: Bottle green

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

A new emotional situation will blind your vision of seeing other possibilities around you. Great intuitive insights will guide you to take important decisions. Release yourself from that which holds you back. A need for physical and emotional detox is on the cards. Make courageous choices to turn a situation in your favour.

Lucky colour: Black, brown and grey

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Keep your eye on the big picture and leave the details to others. Your experience will lead to success. Time to take action, your passion for a cause will be highly applauded. Your ability to dare to be different can ruffle a few feathers. There is a better way of handling this situation, so review, respond and relax.

Lucky colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

A stressful situation in the past has affected you physically and emotionally. Adequate sleep and meditation can elevate your spirits. A joyful journey through spiritual growth is on the cards. All your pressing questions will be answered through meditation. Your guardian angels wish to connect with you and guide you.

Lucky colour: Bright Orange

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Every dark cloud has a silver lining and the silver lining in your life is finally visible. Success that comes from compromise, self control and patience is long lasting. Your forgiving and healing energy will shower you with material abundance and unexpected opportunities. An act of kindness will amplify your blessings.

Lucky colour:

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

It’s time to embrace your inner child and reward yourself. An outing with friends or rekindled relationships is on the cards. Face your inner fears and grow stronger. Listening to your intuitive powers will guarantee professional and financial success, provided you use your resources wisely.

Lucky colour: Pink and peach

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Your hardwork is bearing fruits. Don’t look back as awards, scholarships and promotions are on the

cards. Monitor your finances and avoid extremes in how you save or spend money. Expect a lucky week as your dreams will turn into reality promising a joyful time of life. Marriage is on cards for many.

Lucky colour: Aqua Green

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Ask your angels for helpful people to lighten your workload. Working extra hours to please others will be tiring yet rewarding. You will win the hearts of the ones you love. News of moving to your own house, relocation will end your worries. The wheel of fortune favours you resulting in new beginnings.

Lucky colour: Brown and rustic orange



