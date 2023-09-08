Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for September 8-14

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Approach people with authority, as with their support, your plans will take shape. Monitor your thoughts and your diet as both need a detox. Your inner strength is the power to forgive. You will meet a person who offers his/her help and is trustworthy. You will be able to accomplish many tasks at once. Follow your creative passion.

Lucky colour: Dark Green

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)



You are a fighter and a survivor. Your strength lies in kindness and forgiveness. Your acts of kindness and hardwork will give you assured emotional and financial stability and a rich and rewarding family life. A situation will arise which will be dealt with efficiently. Your plans for a great future are getting manifested.

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

This is the time to focus on your ambitious plans. You might get attracted to someone who is good for you. A business proposal is on the cards. A sudden revelation will offer freedom. Embrace the opportunities that change brings. Professional and financial success is foreseen. Use your resources wisely.

Lucky colour: Beige, cream

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Release yourself from that which holds you back. There is a need to detox your body, mind and soul. You worry a lot regarding a situation in your life. The presence of like-minded and kindred spirits in your life , heals you. Don’t give up on those you love. Time will heal all wounds. You are being watched by your ascended masters.

Lucky colour: Mauve

LEO (July 23 - August 22)



It’s time to move quickly! Important decisions that you’ve been putting on the back burner are now in the forefront. The changes are sudden and for your good. There is more in life other than financial abundance. If you feel the call to cross over the bridge of spirituality, do so, as your time for spiritual enlightenment is near.

Lucky colour: Golden yellow

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Friendships, partnerships, collaboration and travel plans for business are on the cards. Take pride in

your excellent work. Practice makes a man perfect. So consider getting additional education or

training. Though you dare to be different, there are better ways to handle the situation you are most worried about.

Lucky colour: Coffee Brown

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

It’s time to take some important decisions quickly. Keep your eyes on the big picture. Leave the details to others. Release your past and forgive those who caused you grief. Let go and let God. Luck favours you as you will be able to manifest the life you want. This is the time for successful new beginnings.

Lucky colour: Red

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Thrive through the power of positive thinking and hardwork. Prosperity will arise from wise planning. It’s time to move to your next venture. Travel is on the cards. The most pressing situation in your past doesn’t suit any purpose in future. Release your attachment to the outcome. Consider taking a more uplifting approach.

Lucky colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Release yourself from all emotional and mental blocks as that will hinder your progress. A need for

physical and spiritual detox is on the cards. Pray and manifest. External forces can create negativity and

those thoughts can create self-fulfilling prophecies. Avoid being overconfident and refrain from consuming non-vegetarian

Lucky colour: Ink blue

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

A situation in your life has come to a conclusive end and you are finally free. New opportunities for happiness will now follow. Put the past behind you as there is a great future ahead. Wisdom and objectivity are important now. You will be facing a situation which calls for honest and open communication.

Lucky colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

The love of your family fills your heart with gratitude and blessings. Your relationship with your family will be harmonious and rewarding. A mini trip with everyone will be refreshing. A new phase with a super bright future awaits. Embrace all opportunities of growth with humility. Major changes are on the cards.

Lucky colour: Purple

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

There is a better way to handle a situation. Pause for reflection and then act accordingly. Your worry about the outcome is unnecessary. Focus your thoughts only on the outcome you desire. Release all feelings of guilt and regret to your guardian angels. Your wishes will be manifested soon.

Lucky colour: White



Also read: Naturopathy: A holistic approach to mental health and wellness