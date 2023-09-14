Aroma therapist Blossom Kochhar launches new serums

Ahead of the festive season aroma ‘magician’ Blossom Kochhar launched a variety of serums in Kolkata. Indulge caught up with her on the products, being festival-ready and more.

Tell us about the new products

With Pujas around the corner, it’s the best time to launch the serums. The Vitamin C Face Serum brightens the skin and takes tiredness away; Squalene Serum is for the neck and tired skin; Hyaluronic Serum plumps up the skin but should be avoided around the eyes; Niacinamide removes pigmentation and dark circles and moisturises.

Are they suitable for any age group?

The Niacinamide is a B complex serum that can be used right from school but the other ones can be used after the age of 20 or 22.

Can serums be used independently?

Yes, but a moisturiser is a must after applying serums.

How different are male and female skins and what works for each?

Men have bigger pores, so Niacinamide is excellent for them. They just want to use something manly and a woman would prefer floral products.

What would be your festive look prep tips?

One can use a fruit facial which brightens the skin. Then the serums can be used at night. For the day sunscreen and moisturizers are a must. Using a face pack, readymade or homemade on a regular basis is recommended. A BB Cream or a light foundation should be used for protection. Also, eye gel works for the eyes.

What would you suggest to those with acne or sensitive skin?

Cleanse the skin with medicated or natural products, twice. A toner is a must. One can use any gel-based products like sunscreens, moisturiser, face pack, and no heavy makeup. But the main thing is keeping the internals clean by drinking water, avoiding spicy food, eating green vegetables, light exercises, and adequate sleep.

What is your perfect hair care routine?

You can use Squalene serum on the hair, essential oil for shine, shampoo as often followed by a conditioner.

Are the products vegan-friendly?

Yes except for a protein pack that we have.

