Popular global cosmetics brands like Rare Beauty roll out new products and here are our reviews...

India’s growing interest in global luxury brands is now paving the way for celebrity-owned labels like Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, which recently launched in India. Besides, this trend has also inspired Indian celebs like Katrina Kaif and Masaba Gupta to launch their own labels. Slowly, these cosmetic brands are making their way into our Garden City with standalone outlets and store-in-stores. Beauty connoisseurs, here are four latest launches from city-based luxury labels that are a must-have in your make-up kit.

Matte finish

Pure Color Matte Lipstick by Estée Lauder, promising to last up to 10 hours, resists smudging, feathering and creasing. Enclosed in a luxurious golden casing and complete with a magnetic cap — the lipstick is formulated from a potent blend of oils — including red raspberry seed oil, meadowfoam seed oil and apricot seed oil, which nourish and moisturize the lips. INR 3,600. Available at 1MG Lido Mall, MG Road.



Nothing to hide

MAC Cosmetics' Studio Fix Everywhere All Over Face Pen Studio combines foundation and concealer in a best-of-both-worlds formulation. With 19 shades to choose from, it caters to a wide range of skin tones. Experience the benefits of transfer and waterproof coverage with easy spot-concealing by clicking the pen halfway or achieve all-over coverage by clicking it all the way. INR 2,850. Available across all MAC outlets.





Light it up

Available in Caramel Custard and Sparkling Peach shades, the Star Song Illuminator, from LoveChild, provides an immediate luminous effect that can be layered for a more pronounced glow. It also has the added benefit of hydrating and moisturizing the skin all day long, thanks to the inclusion of Hyaluronic acid, which with its serum-like and lightweight consistency, seamlessly blends onto the skin. INR 1,200. Available at House of Masaba, Lavelle Road.





Cheeky much?

The Soft Pinch Liquid Blush by Rare Beauty features a lightweight liquid formula that seamlessly blends and can be easily layered to achieve a gentle touch of colour. It contains enduring colour pigments for a long-lasting look that requires only a small amount of product. This blush is designed to be user-friendly, allowing for layering over both liquid and powder makeup without smudging or altering your existing look. Furthermore, its botanical infusion of lotus, gardenia and white water lily contributes to skin nourishment. INR 2,900. Available across all Sephora outlets.