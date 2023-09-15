Sustainable skincare brand, Vilvah, debuts in the city with a new range of body and hair products  

The newest entrant among the rising number of branded shops in the bustling old markets of Malleshwaram is Vilvah, a sustainable and cruelty-free skincare brand, which unveiled its first store in the city. Founded by Kruthika Kumaran in 2017, this brand was born as a result of how her late mother with sensitive skin suffered from skin problems, which worsened due to toxic products. Kruthika soon began experimenting with ingredients she had grown up around — farm fresh goatmilk. Today, Vilvah’s goatmilk soaps, their signature product, only continues to win more hearts.

Although the very first shelf at this new outlet is dedicated to goatmilk soaps and its variants, the shop houses a vivid variety of other skincare potions that cater to both men and women. Vilvah offers various products for the face (like serums, make-up remover and sunscreen), hair (such as oils, masks, shampoo and conditioner) and body (scrubs, yoghurt and body wash, to name a few). And it also boasts a milk range crafted from coconut, soy, almond, oat and rice. The store has small wooden signs kept across shelves beside certain products to help the customers navigate through what’s their best-sellers, products of the month and new in such as Goat Milk Hair Mask, Makeup Removal Combo and Milk Mud Mask.

We picked five products off the shelf and here’s what we think of their Goatmilk Shampoo, which has garnered a cult following among skincare enthusiasts thanks to its hair conditioning, frizz taming and split ends controlling properties. Its hydrolysed pea protein adds lustre while jasmine water helps combat itchy scalp conditions.One of our personal favourites from their latest offerings is the Cookie N Cream Body Mask, enriched with shea butter, argan oil, olive oil, niacinamide and white clay. This concoction targets dark spots and as promised de-tanned our holiday skin. We followed this up with Vilvah’s Mango Body Yogurt, which combines cocoa butter, mango butter and hemp oil to deliver an aromatic moisturising experience.

The Deo Shot in Lavender and Sage, brimming with virgin coconut oil, shea butter and jojoba oil, not only banished underarm odour but also lightened the dark patch. Meanwhile, the Milk Drops Brightening Serum, formulated with plant-based alpha arbutin, marine algae extract and rice milk extract, worked wonders in reducing our dark spots. A must-try from their new products is the Goat Milk Hair Mask, which not only claims to condition your hair but defines curls too. Yes! This three-in-one mask achieves the aforementioned results with the help of plant-derived ceramides and marine brown algae.



INR150 onwards. At Malleswaram.

