This nail salon by Vaishali Kesharwani offers more than just semi-permanent makeup and nail services

In our never-ending quest to discover new places in the city, this week, instead of sticking to our usual genre of things to do, we pivoted and listened to what Instagram had been sliding into our feed, quite nonchalantly. And the decision had been rewarding and how! Our Sunday was done right with a couple of relaxing massages and ended with some pretty nails. Yes, we were at Nailcraft Lounge, a year-old salon that features more than just custom nail art. Founded by Vaishali Kesharwani, this lounge located in Sahakar Nagar, also boasts semi-permanent makeup like nail extensions, eyelash extensions and lip blush besides other treatments like hydra facial, chemical peeling and microblading — for both men and women.

Upon entering the lounge, you find the reception desk adjacent to a velvet-lined waiting area and the nail-crafting counters underneath wall and ceiling art mimicking dripping nail paint. Everything on display on the shelves behind these counters kept us company and helped us decide what design we wanted to get done while we patiently awaited our turn. Soon, we found ourselves in Vaishali’s office who recommended the best services that fit our personal style. Before we settled down, she gave us a tour of the lounge that was divided into various small sections dedicated to different services but our favourite was the huge play area for kids that comes with a swing, trampoline and soft toys — to help mothers pamper themselves in peace while their kids are entertained.

We began with a foot massage, manicure and pedicure, simultaneously and our body melted into our wing back chairs. While the pedicurist was taking care of our cuticles, we pointed out that we had an ingrown toenail, which had already caused some damage and pain a couple of days ago. Much to our surprise, she cut out the nail in the blink of an eye, something we had tried to DIY and ended up hurting ourselves more. Next, we proceeded for hydra facial and 20 minutes later emerged with de-tanned, even-toned and brighter-looking skin.

It was finally time for the icing on the cake and we were spoilt for choice. Whether you want a traditional manicure or acrylic, nail extensions or gel nails, this is the spot to find the latest in colours, shapes and designs. Much to our dismay, our nails were too short for the reference we showed, so we went for the next best thing — glitter, pastel purple and French tips. Vaishali recommends a manicure and pedicure every three to four weeks and after our experience at Nailcraft Lounge, we are sure to return and try out the other services they offer. And for loyal customers, they also have membership programs that definitely sweeten the deal.

INR 399 onwards. At Sahakar Nagar.

