Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for September 22-28

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

An exciting new challenge begins now. You have what it takes to be successful. Review your contracts and documents carefully before signing. This phase comes with a positive new emotional experience. Romantic relationships will last long. Release your fears.

Lucky colour: Silver, blue

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)

Believe in what you see and feel rather than what others say. Trust your intuitive powers. Face your fears and grow stronger. Luck in the form of financial abundance will favour you. New resources of time, money and support are on the cards. A new job, promotion or relocation is seen for many. Take risks and make bold choices.

Lucky colour: Yellow



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Trust the epiphany. Your spiritual journey will show you the right path ahead. Through the power of positive thinking and the law of attraction, you will achieve great success. A great deal of work will leave you exhausted yet happy. Ask for help if you feel overburdened.

Lucky colour: Orange

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

It’s time to listen to your heart as it speaks the truth. Those in love will commit for a lifetime. A great future awaits. Taking good care of your health as lack of sleep can lead to many problems. Everything happens in life for a reason. Release any feeling of regret and embrace the opportunity for happiness.

Lucky colour: Emerald green

LEO (July 23 - August 22)



A committed romantic relationship will sweep you off your feet and make your heart flutter with joy. Marriage is on the cards along with a new house. The Universe will bless you with abundance for your hard work. Release yourself from burdensome situations.

Lucky colour: Brown

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Stay determined and focus on studies, extra courses and coaching. This will bear you great fruits in the future provided you make some decisions regarding improving yourself. A lack of confidence will pull you back. Fight your fears. Trust your inner self over others’ guidance. Work on yourself.

Lucky colour: Mauve

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

You have invested your time and resources wisely. Now have patience and wait. Review your progress from time to time. Success will come only through objective compromise and self-control. Forgiving and healing energies surround you now. Keep your eyes on the big picture. Your experience will lead to success.

Lucky colour: Beige

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Work, work and more work. This will keep you busy. The results are instant and in your favour. However, don’t burn yourself with extra burdens, just to impress your seniors. Ask for help and it shall be granted. Your deep spiritual connection with God will guide you in this process. Meditations will keep you connected and grounded during this phase.

Lucky colour: Rainbow

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Too much stress will make your body sick. Relax and sleep it away. Release your past that’s keeping you awake. You will grow from this situation. Just give it some time. Love, compatibility and a new

relationship will bloom again. Call upon your Angels for comfort.

Lucky colour: Green

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Follow your passion! You are ready for any challenge in life. New opportunities for excitement and adventure are on the cards. Don’t give up on those you love. A good time to celebrate love, success and newfound life. Further studies and advanced courses will be an added bonus.

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Life is wonderful! Thrive through the power of positive thinking. Your success will inspire many.

There is more in life than just materialistic gains. Do what gives you happiness. Abundance in all forms will come to you very soon. The Universe promises you the love of your family forever. I see a happily ever after.

Lucky colour: Golden, green

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

There is a better way to handle a very important situation. Pause for reflection and insight. Dare to be different. Powerful psychic insights will guide you. Meditation will ease your anxiety. Be at peace.

Embrace your inner child and relive your childhood with old friends or a new relationship.

Lucky colour: Turquoise



