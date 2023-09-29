Besides a range of products, this year, some exciting skincare brands launched last month and here are the reviews

Unlike in our previous beauty columns where we review single pieces from a range of products by well-known brands, this week we bring you three stunning skin-care sets by three newly launched brands, two of which are available in Bengaluru while the other hails from the City of Dreams.

Mother knows best

If you are a regular follower of Indulge, then you would have read about our review of the Lite Store by Kindlife. The brand has now introduced a new skincare label called Kisma. Embracing the wisdom of Ayurveda, these ‘mother-approved,’ as they like to call it, products address concerns like acne, hyperpigmentation, dullness and premature ageing. We sampled their Glow Routine kit that comes with Glow White Turmeric Moisturiser, Glow White Turmeric Face Wash and Glow Face Serum. Infused with ingredients like turmeric, aloe vera, apricot, marigold, niacinamide and rice water, this new range did not disappoint us. INR 1,797. At Vega City Mall, JP Nagar.



Sunny side up

When co-founder Eeti Sharma realised that her melanin-rich skin needed care different from the complexions of the West, the brand, Asaya came into being. Launched in July, the skincare label rolled out two products — Intense Moisture Gel (with natural rose extracts and pentavitin) and Matte Sheerscreen Gel (SPF40 PA+++ and with Vitamin C). We layered a generous amount of the hydrating gel under the sunscreen before stepping out in the sun. We repeated this process for a few days and discovered our skin had remained healthy, bouncy and unaffected by the UV rays. INR 2,898. At Alpha Building, Whitefield.





Vedic virtues

With a mission to counter the effects of urban lifestyle with ayurvedic potions and potent herbs from across India, Nyveda curates hair and body rituals that are loaded with fragrances designed by an international fragrance house. We tried out their Nyveda Massage Body Oil, Nyveda Oil Body Wash and Nyveda Sugar & Oil Body Scrub, in the same order, and found ourselves emerging relaxed and rejuvenated after every use. INR 1,497 onwards. nyveda.com