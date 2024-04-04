EXCL: Ugadi marks auspicious new beginnings for singer-turned-beauty entrepreneur Smita Vallurupalli

Smita, now more popularly known for her homegrown beauty brand, Old School, is also excited about what the new year holds for her brand. In an era where the beauty industry is often a cacophony of trends, this new venture of hers not only pays a nostalgic ode to age-old rituals and cultural traditions but vows to revive such ritualistic skin care on such auspicious occasions. The brand’s philosophy and product offerings influenced by her childhood memories is evident in its use of natural ingredients and support for grassroots communities, which mirrors in its name. “On festivals like this, we gather in my grandmother’s backyard where she would lovingly oil our hair, indulge us in a soothing body massage and tenderly apply a cream, freshly crafted from cow’s milk and concoct a mixture of various powders to create an ubtan, known as nalugu in our region. Embracing nostalgia has seamlessly woven itself into the very fabric of the brand with a mission to resurrect the beauty of forgotten practices. While many brands often emphasise either organic elements, ayurveda or modern science, I sensed that a union between ancient remedies and contemporary science is an untouched space. I hope the new year will allow us to explore this space further,” adds Smita.