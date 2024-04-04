EXCL: Ugadi marks auspicious new beginnings for singer-turned-beauty entrepreneur Smita Vallurupalli

From adorning the house with mango leaves and a vibrant rangoli in the early hours of the day to discovering the new year’s predictions made by a priest (panchanga shravana) and savouring delicacies like holige/bobbatlu — Ugadi heralds a myriad of rituals. One such tradition of this widely celebrated South Indian festival is the preparation of bevu-bella, a special mixture — of neem leaves, jaggery, tamarind and raw mango — symbolising life’s bittersweet experiences. It serves as a reminder to embrace all the ups and downs with equanimity, understanding that each adds its own unique flavour to our journey of life. “Growing up in a family household with my paternal grandparents, I fondly remember the preparation of ugadi pachadi also known as shadruchulu, an amalgam of six flavours — sweet, sour, salty, bitter, spicy and astringent — all in one bowl. Each household prepares it differently, but the essence remains the same. The significance lies in the belief that the predominant taste experienced while consuming this dish predicts the flavour of the upcoming year,” begins Smita Vallurupalli.
Smita, now more popularly known for her homegrown beauty brand, Old School, is also excited about what the new year holds for her brand. In an era where the beauty industry is often a cacophony of trends, this new venture of hers not only pays a nostalgic ode to age-old rituals and cultural traditions but vows to revive such ritualistic skin care on such auspicious occasions. The brand’s philosophy and product offerings influenced by her childhood memories is evident in its use of natural ingredients and support for grassroots communities, which mirrors in its name. “On festivals like this, we gather in my grandmother’s backyard where she would lovingly oil our hair, indulge us in a soothing body massage and tenderly apply a cream, freshly crafted from cow’s milk and concoct a mixture of various powders to create an ubtan, known as nalugu in our region. Embracing nostalgia has seamlessly woven itself into the very fabric of the brand with a mission to resurrect the beauty of forgotten practices. While many brands often emphasise either organic elements, ayurveda or modern science, I sensed that a union between ancient remedies and contemporary science is an untouched space. I hope the new year will allow us to explore this space further,” adds Smita.
Recognised by the Telugu audience as the youngest independent artiste in music and playback singing, earning accolades, including a prestigious film award and with over 20 independent music video albums in nine languages — Smita’s early melodic notes seamlessly transition into the orchestration of business, guided by a familial legacy spanning three generations. Fast forward to a few years and Smita didn’t just make music; she orchestrated an entrepreneurial symphony, conceiving Bubbles, a flourishing hair and beauty salon chain. However, her quest for the perfect skincare products led her to compose a new verse in her entrepreneurial journey with Old School. “I love working on brand names,” Smita confesses, “so, when we sat down to discuss the name of this one, I was asked, ‘How would you like the name to sound?’ My answer was old school. In response, they suggested why not call it Old School!” Smita’s inclination towards crafting clean and natural skin care products is what evolved into a brand that spent seven years in the making, with a substantial five years devoted to integrating these products into service kits across all their salons. This period afforded her the invaluable opportunity to collaborate with diverse clients, each presenting unique skin types and preferences, well before the official launch. The brand’s journey, guided by time-tested wisdom, garnered the love and approval of over 2,00,000 users.
The beauty and skincare label’s curated range of 32 handcrafted beauty products and formulated with the purest ingredients, tailored to the lifestyle requirements of the new-age digital consumer seeking a luxurious ritualistic experience. From moisturisers to face-wash powders and toning mists to eye masks — each product is a note in a symphony of indulgence. A standout is a concoction echoing Smita’s grandmother’s rituals. The brand strives to find a balance between the past and the present, the mythical and the real, the proven and the experimental. “We cater to a diverse spectrum of skin types — from normal, dry, oily, combination (both oily and dry skin), sensitive to pigmented and acne-prone. We source the ingredients directly from fresh fruits, vegetables or herbs, eschewing any outsourcing practices. The process itself is a captivating narrative, as we delve into vivid traditional methods, one finds them to be not only elaborate but also deeply personalised,” Smitha elucidates.
This year, Smita is all set to unveil a much-anticipated Old School Experience Centre at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Old School’s Experience Centres promise a holistic sensory experience that transcends the conventional boundaries of a beauty salon. It’s not just about skincare; it’s a narrative woven with threads of art, culture and craft. “We will begin with Hyderabad before taking these experience centres to other major cities in India and abroad. Here, we will offer various body, foot, back, face and hair services and rituals, complete with healing oils,” the singer elaborates. The centre will also boast a small café with an ‘old school’ menu that brings back memories with dishes like masala chai, pakodas and filter coffee, alongside a retail store featuring all of the brand’s products which are currently available across all Bubbles outlets. One distinctive feature of these experience centres is the opportunity for visitors to formulate their bespoke face products. Picture a designated island where a skilled formulator assists you in creating a personalised face wash, moisturiser or oil tailored to your skin type. “We also wish to seamlessly integrate art, culture and craft into these spaces, hosting workshops featuring talented artists, dancers and musicians. We aim to curate a holistic experience that transcends the conventional boundaries of just beauty destination. The visit promises not only healing, pampering and luxury, but also an immersion into a rich tapestry of cultural events,” she adds.
This Ugadi and the year 2024 marks something important not just for Old School but for Smitha too. In addition to her flourishing ventures in the realm of beauty, Smita Vallurupalli is also orchestrating the creation of her music sanctuary, aptly named Sound Drama. Nestled near her residence, this studio is not merely a recording space; it is a bespoke space that reflects her desire for an ideal studio environment. The overarching agenda behind Sound Drama extends beyond the creation of personal music — it is a commitment to nurturing emerging talent. Smita envisions the studio as a launchpad for young artistes, providing them with a platform to showcase their skills and collaborate on musical endeavours. As the studio nears completion, there is a palpable anticipation for an abundant release of music. “Ugadi is one of the most auspicious times of the year and I’d also like to wish the readers of Indulge, Happy Ugadi,” Smita concludes. `725 onwards. Available online.
