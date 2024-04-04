These newly launched eyeshadow palettes boast summer-inspired shades

As the summer season approaches, indulge in the enchanting world of eye shadow palettes that capture the essence of the season. Sunkissed, sunset and spring field inspired shades take center stage, adding a touch of romance to your makeup routine.
Imagine hues that mimic the warm embrace of the sun, the mesmerising glow of a sunset and the vibrant colors of blooming flowers. These palettes from popular brands not only enhance your natural beauty but also evoke the spirit of the season and offer makeup that beats the heat in affordable prices.
Darling duo
For the fashion-forward on-the-go and travel enthusiasts, the mini Color Rivals Eyeshadow Palette Duo by Maybelline New York is a rewarding choice. While we adore Chill x Daring and Spicy x Suave, other options include Assertive x Coy, Spontaneous x Purpose and Urban x Wild. These duos offer wild pairings like purple with cream nude, featuring both shimmer and matte eyeshadows to match. This Maybelline eyeshadow palette is waterproof and sweatproof, ensuring your eye makeup stays in place all day, no matter the rising temperature. ₹499. Available online.
Elemental enigma
Introducing the In Your Element Eyeshadow Palette by Plum, a super pigmented and easy-to-blend 6-in-1 palette. Available in variants like Fire, Water, Earth, Air and Space, this palette features both matte and shimmer shades. With long-wear capabilities and a velvety smooth finish, each shade is enriched with a touch of vitamin E for added nourishment and care. ₹899. Available online.
Angles on earth
Crafted with love in the City of Angels, the ColourPop 9-pan Pressed Powder Palette is now available in India. This collection showcases shades like Blush Baby, Gone Metal, Mauvin' Up, Plum Szn, Feelin' Toasty, Peach Out, Deja Brew, Blue Velvet and Fresh Greens. Offering ColourPop's signature matte and metallic finishes, each shade is highly pigmented. The beauty brand sets the perfect stage to get those countryside vacation soft eye makeup everyone is aiming for this Summer. ₹1,599. Available online.
Cruel summer
This 9-Colour Eyeshadow Palette by Etude is a sunset-inspired symphony of shades, inviting you to explore the romantic hues of a sunset. From Nude Sunset, offering coral tones with beige undertones that gently transition from day to night, to Pink Muhly, capturing the earthy allure of autumn landscapes, each shade tells a story. Romantic Place blends warmth and passion in a sunset brown, while Muhly Brown is an eternal classic in rose brown, exuding elegance. Midnight Date adds intrigue with its dark brown, while Sunset Muhly reflects the rich twilight hues in burnt coral brown. ₹1,600. Available online.
Sunkissed shades
The Kay Beauty Multi-Texture Eyeshadow Palette is a stunning collection of colours, formulas and finishes. From velvety mattes to rich metallics, intense marble foils and textured glitter, each shade boasts powerful pigmentation. This palette features a captivating array of sun-kissed nudes, pretty pinks and starry celestial hues, including shades like The Twilight, Sunkissed and Celestial. We tried the two former shades and learnt that the product offers extreme bendability and a no-fallout finish. These versatile shades allow for infinite looks to suit every mood and occasion and especially complement the vibrancy of the ongoing Spring season without feeling heavy on the eyes. ₹1,799. Available online.