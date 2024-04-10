Five face mists to refresh and hydrate your skin this summer

Face mists are a summer skincare essential, offering a refreshing and revitalising experience in the heat. These lightweight sprays provide instant hydration, helping to cool and soothe the skin on hot days. Face mists can also help to maintain the skin's natural moisture balance, preventing it from becoming dry and dehydrated in the sun.
Additionally, many face mists contain beneficial ingredients such as antioxidants and vitamins, which can help to protect the skin from environmental damage. Whether you're at the beach, by the pool or just out and about in the sun, a quick spritz of a face mist can help to keep your skin looking and feeling fresh all summer long.
Elevate your skincare routine with the Frankincense Hydrating Facial Mist, a luxurious blend of organic frankincense and neroli. This mist is derived from Boswellia sacra (frankincense) trees. The organic frankincense essential oil in the Frankincense IntenseTM collection is the world’s first certified organic frankincense, sustainably sourced from the Dhofar region of Oman. Infused with organic essential oils and aloe vera, this light mist instantly hydrates and refreshes the skin, leaving it feeling invigorated. ₹465. Available online.
Old School introduces the Handpicked Roses & Vetiver Toner Mist, a light and floral toning mist infused with tulsi extract. Crafted using ancient Indian techniques, this mist is designed to instantly refresh and hydrate the skin, offering a rejuvenating experience anytime, anywhere. Suitable for all skin types, this toner mist helps balance the skin’s pH, providing immediate hydration to dehydrated skin. It also offers a refreshing and cooling sensation, ideal for hot and sunny days. Additionally, its sweet and fresh aroma lingers on the skin for hours after application, leaving you feeling revitalised and fragrant. ₹950. Available online.
The Moisturising Mist from Laneige, the South Korean cosmetics brand's Water Bank collection, is a skin hydration solution that combats dryness all day long. This super-fine mist is enriched with natural botanicals, delivering a refreshing burst of hydration to the skin. At the core of the formula lies Laneige's Green Mineral Water complex, a blend of vegetable extracts and mineral water that promotes a plump and well-nourished complexion. The face mist can be applied under or over makeup to achieve a dewy, glowing finish, or used on its own to invigorate and refresh the skin. ₹1,395. Available online.
The Haru Haru Wonder Black Bamboo Mist, a bamboo face mist designed to lock in moisture and deliver intense nourishment. This soothing mist is formulated to calm irritated skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and revitalised. The facial mist also acts as a brightening mist, promoting a glowing complexion. Enriched with jojoba oil, it effectively moisturises the skin, while bamboo extract provides antioxidant benefits, helping to protect the skin from environmental damage. ₹1,650. Available online.
Rare Beauty's Always an Optimist 4-In-1 Mist, by singer and songwriter Selena Gomez, is an ultra-fine, all-in-one face mist. Packed with skin-loving ingredients, it hydrates, primes, sets and refreshes, giving a lasting, uplifting glow. The mist is cruelty-free, vegan, paraben-free, dermatologist-tested and suitable for sensitive skin. This cloud-like hydrating mist instantly calms and nourishes the skin, making it appear more plump, smooth, and ready for makeup. It also extends the life of your foundation, creating a more seamless, less cakey look that stays fresh all day. With its soft, uplifting botanical scent, it not only perks up your skin but also your senses. ₹3,500. Available online.