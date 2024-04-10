Five face mists to refresh and hydrate your skin this summer

Face mists are a summer skincare essential, offering a refreshing and revitalising experience in the heat. These lightweight sprays provide instant hydration, helping to cool and soothe the skin on hot days. Face mists can also help to maintain the skin's natural moisture balance, preventing it from becoming dry and dehydrated in the sun.

Additionally, many face mists contain beneficial ingredients such as antioxidants and vitamins, which can help to protect the skin from environmental damage. Whether you're at the beach, by the pool or just out and about in the sun, a quick spritz of a face mist can help to keep your skin looking and feeling fresh all summer long.