Summer special: Combat sun tans and spots with these 9 new products

Sun-kissed skin
Aqualogica's tinted sunscreen not only shields your skin with SPF 50+ and PA++++ but also adds a touch of colour to enhance all skin tones. Enriched with Papaya, Vitamin C, and Hyaluronic Acid, it evens out your complexion, keeps you hydrated, and leaves you looking radiant. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula is perfect for humid days.
Price: ₹ 899
Tan buster
Light Up Beauty's new sunblock has gold standard of Vitamin C which is 50 times more effective than usual Vitamin C. Its 5 kinds of ceramides repair damaged skin and hydrate instantly. It is water-light, non-sticky and also protects from pollution, blue light and has all new generation filters to protect from UVA and UVB.
Spotless glow
Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution is a must at night after a day out in the sun to avoid pigmentation and dark spots on skin. The formula reduces the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, improves uneven skin tone and boosts luminosity.
Fun in the sun
This sunscreen spray with rice bran oil, offering SPF 50 PA+++, broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection, and 80 minutes of water resistance is a great buy from Moha. The convenient spray is non-greasy, lightweight, and leaves no white cast, preventing sunburn and premature skin aging. It's silicone and paraben-free, non-comedogenic, CFC, and ozone friendly, and cruelty and reef friendly.
Price: ₹699
Gel it up
O3+'s Mattifying Gel Cream with SPF 50 helps control excess shine while providing skin brightening benefits and sun protection. This light gel base formula instantly provides sun protection without giving an oily or greasy feel to the skin.
Sun shade
Derma Co's sunscreen is now in serum form. This amazingly lightweight serum leaves no white cast, protects from UV rays, and gives your face the ultimate glow. The mix of Hyaluronic acid and Niacinamide keeps the skin dewy, maintains a healthy skin barrier and even skin tone.
Price: ₹499
Rosy tale
For refreshing and plumping up your skin this summer, try out Juicy Chemistry's Bulgarian Rose Hydrosol. This nourishing organic rose water toner actively brightens, soothes and evens out skin tone while maintaining an optimal pH balance.
Price: ₹210
C factor
Indulgeo Essentials' Vitamin C Glow Essence is just what you need after a hard day under the sun. This serum combats hyperpigmentation, working to fade dark spots and even out skin tone, resulting in a more luminous and balanced appearance. Its also combat dullness, leaving your skin vibrant and glowing. Price: ₹1240
Sun defence
Innisfree's Retinol Cica Barrier Defense Cream combines retinol with the protective benefits of Defense Cica Formula, and nurtures and fortifies the skin's natural barriers. When paired with Retinol Cica Repair Ampoule, the duo increases the skin barrier by 136% and relieves troubles and blemish scars. It's lightweight and soothing and addresses enlarged pores, uneven texture and excess oil too.
Price: ₹ 2350