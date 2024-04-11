Beauty and Wellness

Summer special: Combat sun tans and spots with these 9 new products

These anti sun-tan products combat the harmful effects of sun rays
Summertime care
Tinted sunscreen
Sun-kissed skin

Aqualogica's tinted sunscreen not only shields your skin with SPF 50+ and PA++++ but also adds a touch of colour to enhance all skin tones. Enriched with Papaya, Vitamin C, and Hyaluronic Acid, it evens out your complexion, keeps you hydrated, and leaves you looking radiant. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula is perfect for humid days.

Price:  ₹ 899

Gold Standard sunscreen
Tan buster

Light Up Beauty's new sunblock has gold standard of Vitamin C which is 50 times more effective than usual Vitamin C. Its 5 kinds of ceramides repair damaged skin and hydrate instantly. It is water-light, non-sticky and also protects from pollution, blue light and has all new generation filters to protect from UVA and UVB.

Dark Spot Solution
Spotless glow

Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution is a must at night after a day out in the sun to avoid pigmentation and dark spots on skin. The formula reduces the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, improves uneven skin tone and boosts luminosity.

Sunscreen Spray
Fun in the sun

This sunscreen spray with rice bran oil, offering SPF 50 PA+++, broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection, and 80 minutes of water resistance is a great buy from Moha. The convenient spray is non-greasy, lightweight, and leaves no white cast, preventing sunburn and premature skin aging. It's silicone and paraben-free, non-comedogenic, CFC, and ozone friendly, and cruelty and reef friendly. 

Price:  ₹699

Mattifying Gel
Gel it up

O3+'s Mattifying Gel Cream with SPF 50 helps control excess shine while providing skin brightening benefits and sun protection. This light gel base formula instantly provides sun protection without giving an oily or greasy feel to the skin.

Serum sunscreen
Sun shade

Derma Co's sunscreen is now in serum form. This amazingly lightweight serum leaves no white cast, protects from UV rays, and gives your face the ultimate glow. The mix of Hyaluronic acid and Niacinamide keeps the skin dewy, maintains a healthy skin barrier and even skin tone. 

Price: ₹499

Bulgarian Rose Hydrosol
Rosy tale

For refreshing and plumping up your skin this summer, try out Juicy Chemistry's Bulgarian Rose Hydrosol. This nourishing organic rose water toner actively brightens, soothes and evens out skin tone while maintaining an optimal pH balance.

Price: ₹210

Vitamin C Glow Essence
C factor

Indulgeo Essentials' Vitamin C Glow Essence is just what you need after a hard day under the sun. This serum combats hyperpigmentation, working to fade dark spots and even out skin tone, resulting in a more luminous and balanced appearance. Its also combat dullness, leaving your skin vibrant and glowing.  Price: ₹1240

Barrier Defence Cream
Sun defence

Innisfree's Retinol Cica Barrier Defense Cream combines retinol with the protective benefits of Defense Cica Formula, and nurtures and fortifies the skin's natural barriers. When paired with Retinol Cica Repair Ampoule, the duo increases the skin barrier by 136% and relieves troubles and blemish scars. It's lightweight and soothing and addresses enlarged pores, uneven texture and excess oil too.

Price:  ₹ 2350

