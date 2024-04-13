12 must-have beauty products to regain your glow this summer

As the days get longer and the sun shines brighter, it's the perfect time to revamp your beauty routine. From hydrating skincare to vibrant makeup picks, we've curated the ultimate list of beauty must-haves that will help you reclaim your radiance and step out in style this summer. Dive into our top picks and find your new favourite products to glow all season long.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Velvet Collection is a groundbreaking line redefines lip artistry with its velvet-smooth lip mousses. Crafted with precision, this collection boasts an array of captivating hues, from chic millennial pinks to elegant nudes and lively peaches. Each shade delivers not just stunning colour but also a plush, cushioned feel that ensures enduring comfort.
Priced at Rs 3,200.
Available online.
Laneige Radian-C Sunscreen Cream SPF 50+ PA++++ is a brightening sunscreen that contains vitamin C derivatives to powerfully protect against UV rays and Metasolv Refreshing and moist sunscreen with a lightweight airy formula to be reapplied multiple times. This sunscreen is formulated in such a way that it gives the advantages of both organic and inorganic sunscreens.
Priced at Rs 2,000 (50 ml)
Moira introduces Soft Focus Waterproof Setting Powder, a waterproof and oil control setting powder, which helps one achieve natural and flawless finish. It offers an advanced hydrophobic formula featuring cutting-edge coating technology with microspheres.
Priced at Rs 1,720.
Discover the transformative power of nature with Innisfree’s Retinol Cica Barrier Defense Cream and unlock the confidence that comes with healthy and radiant skin. The cream's water gel formulation represents a new era in skincare, offering a lightweight yet soothing solution. By strengthening the skin's defense mechanism by 34 percent, it enhances natural resilience, transforming sensitive and troubled skin into a smooth canvas of radiant beauty. From blemishes and enlarged pores to uneven texture and excess oil, this comprehensive formula addresses a spectrum of concerns, providing holistic care that transcends surface treatments.
Priced at Rs 2,350 (50ml).
Indulge in the luxurious hydration of The Honest Tree's Deep Slumber Body Butter, designed to envelop your skin in a blanket of tranquility. Infused with the calming essence of lavender and patchouli, this velvety formula nourishes and hydrates your skin, leaving it feeling supple and rejuvenated. Let the soothing blend of essential oils ease your senses, promoting a serene state of mind any time of day. Elevate your self-care routine with Deep Slumber Body Butter and embrace the blissful experience it offers, whether it's morning, noon, or night.
Priced at Rs 699.
Get ready to up your makeup game with the launch of the all new Super Stay Lumi Matte Foundation by Maybelline New York. This game-changing foundation is here to break the limits of longwear with a 30 HR long lasting wear and light-as-air texture leaving you with a unique matte yet luminous finish. What else can you ask for from a foundation?
Priced at Rs 899 for 35 ml.
O3+ Agelock Multi Vitamin SPF 40 is a non-greasy and fast absorbing formula that gives a broad spectrum protection from UVA/UVB and prevents the skin from sun tan. This sunscreen is loaded with Multi Vitamins that boost skin glow.
Priced at Rs 955.
With The Body Shop Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturiser, getting your glow on has never been easier. Treat yourself to luminous skin while making a positive impact on the planet. Wave goodbye to tired, dull skin and say hello to a radiant, glowing complexion. This Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturiser is your secret weapon for instant hydration and a dewy finish that lasts all day.
The Vitamin C Cleansing Polish will help scrub away dead skin cells. Follow up with our Vitamin C Glow Serum for an even complexion. Finish strong with the Glow Boosting Moisturiser for 24/7 hydration and radiance.
Priced at Rs 2495.
Introducing Moira's Total Match Duo Shadow, a dual-ended shadow featuring a multifaceted design that combines a velvety matte finish on one side with a luminous shimmer on the other. Total Match Duo shadow not only offers the convenience of two complementary shades in one sleek package but also provides unmatched versatility for creating stunning eye looks with ease. Whether you desire a subtle daytime allure or a captivating evening glam.
Priced at Rs 1,340.
Sereko's Neuro Calm formula, a unique blend of natural ingredients, tackles the root cause of skin issues by addressing the psychological component of skin conditions. This holistic approach fosters inner harmony that radiates outward to the skin, unlike conventional skincare brands focusing solely on topical treatments. Sereko prioritises healing the 'Mind First,' prioritising research, innovation, and collaboration with experts.
Price starts at Rs 829.
Skeyndor Aquatherm Bizone Soft Mask is formulated with soothing ingredients for instant relief and calming effects, ideal for sensitive skin's immediate comfort.
Priced at Rs 1,880.
Indulge in the ultimate skincare experience with Jeannot Ceuticals Intense Renewal Brightening Serum, a star performer from its Instant Glow range. For those moments when your skin craves an instant revival, this serum is your trusted companion.
Priced at Rs 2,080.