Earth Day essentials: Eco-friendly beauty brands making a difference

From its inception, The Body Shop has been a trailblazer in the realm of sustainability, setting new benchmarks for the beauty industry. In a significant milestone, The Vegan Society recognised The Body Shop in December 2023 as the first global beauty brand to achieve 100 percent vegan product formulations. Adding to its commitment, The Body Shop's newly launched Activist Workshop stores exemplify sustainability at its core. These stores feature not just eco-friendly products but also fixtures crafted from recycled and sustainable materials. The brand goes the extra mile with its “Return, Recycle, Repeat” initiative, encouraging customers to recycle their used plastic bottles. Their holistic approach to sustainability truly cements their leadership in the industry.