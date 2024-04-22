Earth Day essentials: Eco-friendly beauty brands making a difference

As we observe Earth Day, it's time to celebrate and support the beauty brands that are leading the change towards a more sustainable and eco-conscious industry. These brands are making real efforts to care for the environment and combat the global issue of waste. If you're looking to make more conscious beauty choices, here are some eco-friendly beauty brands that are worth your attention, not just on Earth Day but every day.
From its inception, The Body Shop has been a trailblazer in the realm of sustainability, setting new benchmarks for the beauty industry. In a significant milestone, The Vegan Society recognised The Body Shop in December 2023 as the first global beauty brand to achieve 100 percent vegan product formulations. Adding to its commitment, The Body Shop's newly launched Activist Workshop stores exemplify sustainability at its core. These stores feature not just eco-friendly products but also fixtures crafted from recycled and sustainable materials. The brand goes the extra mile with its “Return, Recycle, Repeat” initiative, encouraging customers to recycle their used plastic bottles. Their holistic approach to sustainability truly cements their leadership in the industry.
L'Occitane is a luxury beauty brand that has made significant strides in sustainability. They use recycled materials for most of their packaging and strive to minimise their carbon footprint by limiting air transport. One of their standout initiatives is the 'Big Little Things' programme, which encourages consumers to recycle their empties. They also offer eco-refills made from recycled products, reducing plastic usage by up to 80 percent.
Aveda focuses on a conscious approach to beauty with 90 percent of their hair care being naturally-derived. They've pioneered the use of 100 percent post-consumer recycled material in their PET bottles and have partnered with charity: water to provide clean drinking water to communities in developing nations. Their commitment to sustainability extends beyond their products, making them a brand that truly cares for the planet.
Co-earth, a sub-brand of Colorbar Cosmetics, offers personal care solutions that are environment-friendly, high-performing, and made with clean, naturally-derived, cruelty-free, and vegan formulas. They've collaborated with conservation groups like Wildlife SOS and the Wildlife Trust of India to help protect endangered animals and their habitats. Their dedication to both beauty and conservation makes them a brand to watch.
Forest Essentials embraces the Ayurvedic principle, "If you can't eat it, don't use it." They create products using plant extracts and ingredients sourced from local farmers who practice sustainable farming and efficient waste management. Their commitment to cruelty-free practices and natural ingredients makes them a brand that nourishes both your skin and the environment.