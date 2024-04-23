18 beauty and skincare products to look your best this summer

Have you ever looked at someone and wondered what makes their skin glow? Whether it is calming sensitive skin, or combating persistent acne, or kajal for sensitive eyes, here is a sneak peak into some of the latest skincare and beauty products straight from the shelf. There are plenty of moisture-replenishing face creams, pore refining serums, protective face creams, replenishing face masks, and awe-inspiring lip colours to discover.
Nat Habit Active Gel is fresh, 100 percent natural, active gel moisturisers made with farm-fresh aloe vera pulp and bio-active compounds of fruit juices. The gels are a powerhouse of skincare. From deep moisturisation to skin luminance, from pore refinement to acne control, these gels can do it all. They are glycerin and carbomer free. So, treat yourself to 100 percent chemical and preservative free skincare!
Price starts at Rs 399.
Praush Beauty's Crème Gel Coloured Kajal Liner for Sensitive Eyes is now available in Jade Green and Sapphire Blue shades, adding a vibrant twist to your eye makeup collection. It guarantees all-day wear without compromising the same intense pigment, smooth strokes, and smudge-proof, transfer-proof, and waterproof formula. The product is infused with the nurturing benefits of rosehip seed oil and does not contain harmful siloxane, making it gentle even on sensitive eyes. The smooth formula glides on like butter, making it easy to apply. It has rich, intense pigment and super-saturated colours that will make you look great. It is long-lasting, so you can wear it from day to night, and is suitable for all skin types.
Priced at Rs 299.
Fix My Curls Warm Vanilla Hair Mist is rich and decadent, with notes of vanilla, white orchid, sugar, tonka bean, coconut, jasmine, cacao, and sandalwood, which will give one's hair an irresistible aroma. They are available in Warm Vanilla, Floral Bouquet and Crystal Aqua.
Priced at Rs 500/- each.
La Mior's Petal Soft liquid lipsticks are weightless, long-wear lipsticks with a soft matte finish. The Petal Soft Ultra Matte Complex is a blend of pure pigments and colour-locking ingredients, saturating the lips with colour that glides effortlessly and wears comfortably all day. The doe-foot applicator provides precise application, while the wide shade range suits all skin tones. The formula contains beneficial ingredients such as peptide, squalane, shea butter, vitamin E, rose, and astaxanthin.
Available in combo of six. Priced at Rs 1,890.
Conscious Chemist Snail Magic Essence will elevate your skincare routine and help you achieve a more radiant complexion with its snail mucin serum essence. It is a one-of-a-kind product that contains an impressive 97 percent pure and active snail secretion filtrate, known for its hydrating, renewing, and nourishing properties. Additionally, the serum essence includes aloe vera to soothe and calm your skin, hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture and leave your skin supple and revitalised, and trehalose to reverse UV damage and tackle free radical damage. Plus, with the added benefits of allantoin, betaine, and panthenol, you can be sure of an extra layer of care that ensures a smoother, more youthful appearance.
Priced at Rs 799.
Juice Beauty’s revolutionary product -- Prebiotix, Flash Facial -- works all-in-one as a facial, exfoliating mask + cleanser that leaves dull skin looking fresh and glowing with exfoliating plant beads, tartaric acid and lime caviar while the Prebiotix bio-fermented complex + iris help balance the microbiome for softer skin.
Priced at Rs 5,500.
Renee Pore Minimising Sunscreen is your go-to solution for daily sun protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. Formulated with innovative Hymagic 4D technology, enriched with 5 percent hyaluronic acid and 2 percent niacinamide, it forms a hydrating barrier. This fast-absorbing sunscreen helps to reduce the appearance of pores, fine lines, wrinkles, spots and blemishes. It gets quickly absorbed and doesn't feel oily or sticky, and hydrates the skin instantly and keeps it soft and supple. Use it daily to provide your skin with ultimate sun-protection every day!
Nivea Sun range offers four innovative products – Nivea Sun Shine Control SPF 50, Nivea Sub Sensitive SPF 50, and Nivea Sun UV Protect & Dry Touch SPF 50, designed to provide broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays. They are targetted at different skin types.
Price starts at Rs 329.
Laneige’s new Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask provides vitality and helps visible firmness with Peony & Collagen Complex and peptides while also forming a moisturising glow barrier overnight with moisturising and glow-boosting capsules bringing a radiant softness to fatigue-induced lifeless skin. The sorbet-like textured formula with 45,000 moisturising and glow-boosting capsules are absorbed into the skin without any stickiness, keeping it refreshed, dewy and bouncy through the night.
Priced at Rs 2,600 for 60 ml, and Rs 1,300 for 25 ml.
Plum Cica and Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen is a super-light daily sunscreen that offers powerful broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA+++ UVA and UVB protection, keeping your skin safe from the harmful rays of the sun. What makes this sunscreen unique is its hybrid formula that blends mineral UV filters such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide with the safest, new generation scientific UV filters. This ensures that your skin is protected from both UVA and UVB rays, without any harmful side effects.
Priced at Rs 399.
With Jeannot Ceuticals’ Intense Hydrating Serum you can achieve the moisturised and radiant skin you've always dreamed of. This exceptional serum, crafted with plant-based ingredients, is designed to turn your skincare aspirations into a reality by stimulating your skin's natural defense against environmental aggressors.
Priced at Rs 1,840.
Fixderma Salyzap Spray For Body Acne is a mild, non-irritating, yet highly effective body spray for acne on back, upper arms, buttocks and other affected body parts. It clears the pores, kills bacteria, calms redness and fights acne form.
Priced at Rs 350.
Renowned for its expertise in brow artistry, Anastasia Beverly Hills has launched its latest creation -- Brow Freeze Gel. This innovative product features a crystal-clear wax-gel formula, paired with a versatile, triple-action comb applicator. It helps achieve laminated and structured brow looks with the utmost convenience for any on-the-go application. The unique, triple-action comb applicator, equipped with micro-bristles, offers superior control. These micro-bristles expertly grasp each brow hair, maximising separation and fullness to achieve a lifted, feathered look. The quick-drying, non-crunchy formula ensures a long-lasting hold, ideal for busy lifestyles and active individuals. Furthermore, it is formulated with cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-tested ingredients. It is paraben-free, phthalates-free, mineral oil-free, and fragrance-free.
Priced at Rs 3,400.
The Kiko Milano Long Lasting Colour Lip Marker is a groundbreaking innovation in lip cosmetics designed to redefine your lip colour experience. Whether you're looking for a subtle daytime look or a bold evening statement, this lip marker has you covered with its long-lasting, transfer-resistant formula. With its advanced technology and carefully selected ingredients, it provides not only impeccable colour but also maximum comfort and hydration for your lips. With a precision tip, it enables precise lip contouring and effortless filling with the desired intensity, delivering a semi-sheer yet intensely pigmented coverage effect. Additionally, infused with hydrating components, this lip marker ensures your lips remain smooth and supple, accompanied by a delightful sweet fruit scent that elevates the application process.
Available in a range of matte shades. Priced at Rs 800.
The Professional O3 Vitamin C Face Wash Glow is your ultimate secret to radiant skin. Packed with the power of Vitamin C, this luxurious face wash gently cleanses while brightening your complexion for a luminous glow that turns heads. Say goodbye to dullness and hello to a refreshed, youthful look with every wash.
Priced at Rs 375.
Summer is here, so utilise Skeyndor's range of products, starting from the Pro Biome Peel. It comforts and restores the skin microbiome by forming an invisible film that effectively repairs, protects, soothes and moisturises the skin’s natural internal immunity and external defense mechanisms.
Priced at ₹3,750.
Introducing the revolutionary Filaderme Emulsion by Embryolisse—a true game-changer for dry and sensitive skin. This cream transforms the complexion, delivering a lipid-replenishing formula abundant in vital nutrients to revive the skin's protective lipidic film and fortify the skin barrier. Say farewell to dryness, as this emulsion erases signs of dehydration. Experience a soothing and comfortable sensation, with the skin becoming soft and supple once more. Enjoy the luxurious texture of the cream, which provides a creamy and comforting feel accompanied by a subtle almond fragrance.
Priced at Rs 1,450 for 30 ml.
Pushing things to the max has always been part of the M·A·C DNA. So, they didn’t hold back when it came to reformulating and refreshing the iconic matte Lipstick. The M·A·Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick has been maxed out to give lips more, with a new silky matte finish and good-for-lips formula that looks richer, feels better and lasts longer.
Available in 31 shades. Price on request.