18 beauty and skincare products to look your best this summer

Here is a sneak peak into some of the latest skincare and beauty products straight from the shelf
Have you ever looked at someone and wondered what makes their skin glow? Whether it is calming sensitive skin, or combating persistent acne, or kajal for sensitive eyes, here is a sneak peak into some of the latest skincare and beauty products straight from the shelf. There are plenty of moisture-replenishing face creams, pore refining serums, protective face creams, replenishing face masks, and awe-inspiring lip colours to discover. 

1. A powerhouse of skincare

Nat Habit Active Gel
Nat Habit Active Gel

Nat Habit Active Gel is fresh, 100 percent natural, active gel moisturisers made with farm-fresh aloe vera pulp and bio-active compounds of fruit juices. The gels are a powerhouse of skincare. From deep moisturisation to skin luminance, from pore refinement to acne control, these gels can do it all. They are glycerin and carbomer free. So, treat yourself to 100 percent chemical and preservative free skincare!

Price starts at Rs 399.

2. Kajal liner for sensitive eyes

Praush Beauty Sapphire Blue
Praush Beauty Sapphire Blue

Praush Beauty's Crème Gel Coloured Kajal Liner for Sensitive Eyes is now available in Jade Green and Sapphire Blue shades, adding a vibrant twist to your eye makeup collection. It guarantees all-day wear without compromising the same intense pigment, smooth strokes, and smudge-proof, transfer-proof, and waterproof formula. The product is infused with the nurturing benefits of rosehip seed oil and does not contain harmful siloxane, making it gentle even on sensitive eyes. The smooth formula glides on like butter, making it easy to apply. It has rich, intense pigment and super-saturated colours that will make you look great. It is long-lasting, so you can wear it from day to night, and is suitable for all skin types.

Priced at Rs 299.

3. Hair mists

Fix My Curls Hair Mists
Fix My Curls Hair Mists

Fix My Curls Warm Vanilla Hair Mist is rich and decadent, with notes of vanilla, white orchid, sugar, tonka bean, coconut, jasmine, cacao, and sandalwood, which will give one's hair an irresistible aroma. They are available in Warm Vanilla, Floral Bouquet and Crystal Aqua.

Priced at Rs 500/- each.

4. Liquid lipsticks

LA MIOR MINI MATTE LIQUID COMBO 6
LA MIOR MINI MATTE LIQUID COMBO 6

La Mior's Petal Soft liquid lipsticks are weightless, long-wear lipsticks with a soft matte finish. The Petal Soft Ultra Matte Complex is a blend of pure pigments and colour-locking ingredients, saturating the lips with colour that glides effortlessly and wears comfortably all day. The doe-foot applicator provides precise application, while the wide shade range suits all skin tones. The formula contains beneficial ingredients such as peptide, squalane, shea butter, vitamin E, rose, and astaxanthin.

Available in combo of six. Priced at Rs 1,890.

5. For a radiant you

CONSCIOUS CHEMIST SNAIL MAGIC ESSENCE
CONSCIOUS CHEMIST SNAIL MAGIC ESSENCE

Conscious Chemist Snail Magic Essence will elevate your skincare routine and help you achieve a more radiant complexion with its snail mucin serum essence. It is a one-of-a-kind product that contains an impressive 97 percent pure and active snail secretion filtrate, known for its hydrating, renewing, and nourishing properties. Additionally, the serum essence includes aloe vera to soothe and calm your skin, hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture and leave your skin supple and revitalised, and trehalose to reverse UV damage and tackle free radical damage. Plus, with the added benefits of allantoin, betaine, and panthenol, you can be sure of an extra layer of care that ensures a smoother, more youthful appearance.

Priced at Rs 799.

6. Goodbye dull skin

Juice Beauty Prebiotix Instant Flash Facial
Juice Beauty Prebiotix Instant Flash Facial

Juice Beauty’s revolutionary product -- Prebiotix, Flash Facial -- works all-in-one as a facial, exfoliating mask + cleanser that leaves dull skin looking fresh and glowing with exfoliating plant beads, tartaric acid and lime caviar while the Prebiotix bio-fermented complex + iris help balance the microbiome for softer skin.

Priced at Rs 5,500.

7. Sun shield

Renee Sunscreen
Renee Sunscreen

Renee Pore Minimising Sunscreen is your go-to solution for daily sun protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. Formulated with innovative Hymagic 4D technology, enriched with 5 percent hyaluronic acid and 2 percent niacinamide, it forms a hydrating barrier. This fast-absorbing sunscreen helps to reduce the appearance of pores, fine lines, wrinkles, spots and blemishes. It gets quickly absorbed and doesn't feel oily or sticky, and hydrates the skin instantly and keeps it soft and supple. Use it daily to provide your skin with ultimate sun-protection every day!

8. Summer must-haves

Nivea
Nivea

Nivea Sun range offers four innovative products – Nivea Sun Shine Control SPF 50, Nivea Sub Sensitive SPF 50, and Nivea Sun UV Protect & Dry Touch SPF 50, designed to provide broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays. They are targetted at different skin types.

Price starts at Rs 329.

9. Moisturising glow

Laneige - Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask
Laneige - Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask

Laneige’s new Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask provides vitality and helps visible firmness with Peony & Collagen Complex and peptides while also forming a moisturising glow barrier overnight with moisturising and glow-boosting capsules bringing a radiant softness to fatigue-induced lifeless skin. The sorbet-like textured formula with 45,000 moisturising and glow-boosting capsules are absorbed into the skin without any stickiness, keeping it refreshed, dewy and bouncy through the night.   

Priced at Rs 2,600 for 60 ml, and Rs 1,300 for 25 ml.

10. Protect your skin

Plum Cica and Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen
Plum Cica and Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen

Plum Cica and Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen is a super-light daily sunscreen that offers powerful broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA+++ UVA and UVB protection, keeping your skin safe from the harmful rays of the sun. What makes this sunscreen unique is its hybrid formula that blends mineral UV filters such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide with the safest, new generation scientific UV filters. This ensures that your skin is protected from both UVA and UVB rays, without any harmful side effects.

Priced at Rs 399.

11. Intense hydration

Jeannot Ceuticals Intense Hydrating Serum
Jeannot Ceuticals Intense Hydrating Serum

With Jeannot Ceuticals’ Intense Hydrating Serum you can achieve the moisturised and radiant skin you've always dreamed of. This exceptional serum, crafted with plant-based ingredients, is designed to turn your skincare aspirations into a reality by stimulating your skin's natural defense against environmental aggressors.

Priced at Rs 1,840.

12. Cure body acne

Fixderma Slayzap Body Spray
Fixderma Slayzap Body Spray

Fixderma Salyzap Spray For Body Acne is a mild, non-irritating, yet highly effective body spray for acne on back, upper arms, buttocks and other affected body parts. It clears the pores, kills bacteria, calms redness and fights acne form.

Priced at Rs 350.

13. Brow Freeze Gel

Anastasia Beverly Hills - Brow Freeze Gel
Anastasia Beverly Hills - Brow Freeze Gel

Renowned for its expertise in brow artistry, Anastasia Beverly Hills has launched its latest creation -- Brow Freeze Gel. This innovative product features a crystal-clear wax-gel formula, paired with a versatile, triple-action comb applicator. It helps achieve laminated and structured brow looks with the utmost convenience for any on-the-go application. The unique, triple-action comb applicator, equipped with micro-bristles, offers superior control. These micro-bristles expertly grasp each brow hair, maximising separation and fullness to achieve a lifted, feathered look. The quick-drying, non-crunchy formula ensures a long-lasting hold, ideal for busy lifestyles and active individuals. Furthermore, it is formulated with cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-tested ingredients. It is paraben-free, phthalates-free, mineral oil-free, and fragrance-free.

Priced at Rs 3,400.

14. Long lasting lip marker

Kiko Milano - Long Lasting Colour Lip Marker
Kiko Milano - Long Lasting Colour Lip Marker

The Kiko Milano Long Lasting Colour Lip Marker is a groundbreaking innovation in lip cosmetics designed to redefine your lip colour experience.  Whether you're looking for a subtle daytime look or a bold evening statement, this lip marker has you covered with its long-lasting, transfer-resistant formula. With its advanced technology and carefully selected ingredients, it provides not only impeccable colour but also maximum comfort and hydration for your lips. With a precision tip, it enables precise lip contouring and effortless filling with the desired intensity, delivering a semi-sheer yet intensely pigmented coverage effect. Additionally, infused with hydrating components, this lip marker ensures your lips remain smooth and supple, accompanied by a delightful sweet fruit scent that elevates the application process.

Available in a range of matte shades. Priced at Rs 800.

15. For lasting glow

O3 Oranges Facewash
O3 Oranges Facewash

The Professional O3 Vitamin C Face Wash Glow is your ultimate secret to radiant skin. Packed with the power of Vitamin C, this luxurious face wash gently cleanses while brightening your complexion for a luminous glow that turns heads. Say goodbye to dullness and hello to a refreshed, youthful look with every wash. 

Priced at Rs 375.

16. Restores skin’s natural immunity

Skeyndor Pro Biome Peel
Skeyndor Pro Biome Peel

Summer is here, so utilise Skeyndor's range of products, starting from the Pro Biome Peel. It comforts and restores the skin microbiome by forming an invisible film that effectively repairs, protects, soothes and moisturises the skin’s natural internal immunity and external defense mechanisms.

Priced at ₹3,750.

17. For dry, sensitive skin

Filaderme Emulsion by Embryolisse
Filaderme Emulsion by Embryolisse

Introducing the revolutionary Filaderme Emulsion by Embryolisse—a true game-changer for dry and sensitive skin. This cream transforms the complexion, delivering a lipid-replenishing formula abundant in vital nutrients to revive the skin's protective lipidic film and fortify the skin barrier. Say farewell to dryness, as this emulsion erases signs of dehydration. Experience a soothing and comfortable sensation, with the skin becoming soft and supple once more. Enjoy the luxurious texture of the cream, which provides a creamy and comforting feel accompanied by a subtle almond fragrance.

Priced at Rs 1,450 for 30 ml.

18. Give lips more

MAC VIVA Empowered Foxy Brown Plum
MAC VIVA Empowered Foxy Brown Plum

Pushing things to the max has always been part of the M·A·C DNA. So, they didn’t hold back when it came to reformulating and refreshing the iconic matte Lipstick. The M·A·Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick has been maxed out to give lips more, with a new silky matte finish and good-for-lips formula that looks richer, feels better and lasts longer.

Available in 31 shades. Price on request.

