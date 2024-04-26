7 body care sets with summer-appropriate ingredients to protect and nourish your skin

Having the right body care products with ingredients suitable for summer is crucial for maintaining healthy and glowing skin. In summer, our skin is exposed to more sunlight, heat and humidity, which can lead to increased oiliness, sweat and potential skin issues like sunburn, dehydration and clogged pores.
While SPF is an important step in the routine, daily cleansing rituals can be particularly beneficial to beat this heat. We carefully pick out nourishing shower sets packed with summer-appropriate ingredients that can help to protect and nourish your skin, keeping it healthy and glowing throughout the season.
Treat yourself to this floral and refreshing Lather & Slather Moringa Gift Case from The Body Shop. Packed with an abundance of nutrients and medicinal properties, drumsticks offer a plethora of health benefits, especially beneficial during the hot summer months.
The all-new Shower Gel is infused with aloe vera, while the hydrating Body Yogurt is made with organic almond milk from Spain. The vanity case is crafted from wipeable paper, designed to be reused and repurposed also includes a Small Ramie Lily and Hand Balm made with moringa seed oil from Rwanda, adding a touch of elegance to your skincare routine. ₹3,095. Available online.
Experience the enchanting allure of citrus blossoms with the Neroli Bodycare Box from Soultree’s Soumya Rasa range, a perfect addition to your summer wellness routine. Known for its calming properties, Neroli can help relieve anxiety, promote relaxation, and even cure insomnia. Its ability to calm palpitations makes it particularly useful during times of stress.
This stunning set includes a luxurious Body Lotion, an energising Shower Gel and a revitalising Face & Body Mist, all infused with the vibrant essence of Neroli. Enriched with 100 percent pure dawn-plucked Neroli Essential Oil, each product offers a rejuvenating Ayurvedic experience, leaving your skin feeling soft and revitalised. We tried samples of the edit and it's safe to say that we have included them in our Summer skincare staples. ₹3,150. Available online.
Nyveda's body care range draws inspiration from ancient Ayurvedic recipes. The Pre-bath Body Treatment Oil helps to hydrate and nourish sun-exposed skin, while the Oil Body Wash with Lakadong Turmeric can soothe and heal skin irritated by the sun.
The Boost My Glow Radiance Activating Sugar Scrub gently exfoliates, removing dead skin cells and revealing fresh, glowing skin. The Nourish My Skin Moisturise & Glow Head-To-Toe treatment provides deep hydration, keeping your skin soft and supple despite the drying effects of the summer sun. ₹3,597. Available online.
The Honest Tree’s body care range begins with Morning Alarm Body Cleanser, infused with a premium satsuma fragrance and packed with the goodness of orange peel, Vitamin C and turmeric. This cleanser is a triple threat against dullness and pollution, with Vitamin C invigorating and brightening your skin while fighting off everyday villains like pollutants and free radicals.
Turmeric, the ancient superhero, battles inflammation and irritations, leaving your skin vibrant like a summer day. Pair it with the Body Scrub, packed with mud mask extracts, camphor and multani mitti, for a rejuvenating ritual that boosts your skin's radiance. Follow up with Morning Alarm Body Milk for a complete skincare experience. ₹1,757 for the set. Available online.
We indulged in Asaya's Head-to-Toe Essentials Set and can concur that this luxurious collection caters to your skin's needs from top to bottom. The set includes a deeply hydrating oil-to-foam body wash, carefully crafted with a nourishing blend of plant oils and Vitamin E.
For sun protection, the set features Sheerscreen Mist, a quick-drying sunscreen spray boasting SPF 65+ PA+++. Offering broad-spectrum coverage and UVA + UVB defence, this mist is sweat and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Enriched with soothing Aloe Vera extract, it calms inflammation and helps repair sun-damaged skin. To complete the set, enjoy the Mandarin Tree Lush Hand Cream. ₹2,697. Available online.
As summer and sweat lead to oily/acne-prone skin, Salicylic acid is perfect for unclogging pores, eliminating dead skin cells, and controlling sebum production. Try Minimalist's Body Care Kit — a 3 Step Routine to cleanse and hydrate your body.
It includes an LHA 02 percent Body Wash for cleansing and exfoliating and a Nonapeptide.AHA 06percent Roll-on to fade pigmentation and control underarm odour and a Body Lotion infused with Niacinamide (5 percent), glycerin and shea butter repairs the epidermal barrier function and reduces transepidermal water loss, improving skin moisture levels. This fragrance-free, essential oil-free and non-comedogenic set is suitable for all skin types. ₹1,047. Available online.