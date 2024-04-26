Marrying ancient wisdom with modern innovation

Witnessing the transformative power of Ayurvedic rituals firsthand, she was inspired to create a brand that marries ancient wisdom with modern innovation. “Qi Ayurveda is born out of a deep respect for Ayurveda and a desire to bridge the gap between tradition and technology. I asked myself, how could I take Ayurveda to the next level? After all, no tradition is a static entity and modernity results from evolving traditions,” she says.

Elaborating on the word, Qi, Rajshree says, “Qi is Prana in Sanskrit; it is the energy that all living beings resonate with. Any culture can identify with this seamless energy. The core principle of our brand revolves around blending the goodness of a centuries-old tradition with cutting-edge Swiss innovation in hair and skin care.”

The entrepreneur says that the oils are sourced and produced using natural methods in the traditional factories in South India. “The shampoos and conditioners are authentic thailams (oils) with Swiss-certified plant actives that enhance the efficacy of the products. The products are formulated to address the diverse needs of different hair types, be it dry, oily, or damaged hair and in treating premature aging, dandruff, hair loss, and excess heat. It is a collaborative effort involving a team of experts, including Ayurvedic practitioners, scientists, and researchers.”

Rajshree says that skin care formulations are also in the pipeline. “We aim to innovate and create products that combine Ayurvedic traditions with modernity. Our focus remains on delivering a holistic wellness experience to our customers.”