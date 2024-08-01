Old School Brindavanam: Smita Vallurupalli’s homage to ancestral self-care in Hyderabad

A serene sanctuary where you can escape the negativity of everyday life, Old School Brindavanam at Film Nagar offers a tranquil retreat. Founded by Smita Vallurupalli, a distinguished playback singer and entrepreneur, this wellness centre transports visitors to a bygone era, allowing them to experience traditional self-care rituals practised by our ancestors.

The aromatic ambiance of Old School Brindavanam soothes the soul, providing a respite from daily stress. During our visit, we had the pleasure of speaking with Smita, who warmly welcomed us to explore the essence of her creation.

When asked about the inspiration behind Old School Brindavanam, Smita shared, “The concept is a tribute to our ancestors and their beautiful way of life — encompassing their food, skincare, and lifestyle. I believe that to progress in a balanced way, we must reconnect with our past. Just as handlooms, once overlooked, are now cherished for their vintage appeal, I’ve always felt a connection to the past. It felt natural for me to develop Old School as a brand, especially in skincare.”

Reflecting on her entrepreneurial journey, Smita continued, “At 21, I ventured into the salon industry with Bubbles, a chain of upscale salons. Despite skepticism from many, I was confident in the timing and concept. My curiosity about skincare ingredients led me to explore global beauty and skincare exhibitions, but nothing resonated with me. My journey began in my kitchen, where I formulated products using kitchen-grown ingredients. This endeavour evolved into Old School when I realised people were seeking something authentic. We began by using our products in Bubbles and received positive feedback, which validated our direction.”

On the concept of Brindavanam, she explained, “Old School Brindavanam represents a ritual for the mind, body, and soul. Named after the place of eternal bliss where Krishna resides, it symbolises a space of joy and serenity. We envision all our experience centres as Old School Brindavanam — places dedicated to holistic well-being.”

Smita detailed the treatments offered at the centre, including face rituals, body rituals, head, foot, and hand rituals, back rituals, and healing rituals. Notably, they feature crystal oil therapy, where crystals are infused into oils derived from vegetables, herbs, fruits, and spices tailored to individual needs.

Reflecting on the challenges and rewards of her journey, Smita said, “The process was more fulfilling than challenging. Hearing feedback like a couple travelling seven hours to experience Old School and describing it as a magical retreat made all the effort worthwhile. Despite the challenges, we remained true to our vision, including the storytelling aspect of our brand. Our Apsara concept, inspired by ancient stories, reflects deep-rooted culture and heritage, making Old School a unique blend of tradition and modernity.”