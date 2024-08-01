Achieving a flawless complexion is a goal for many, but navigating the endless skincare options can be overwhelming. Fear not! We’ve curated a list of must-have products that address common skin concerns. From concealing imperfections to preventing breakouts, these skincare saviours will help you unlock your skin's full potential.
Shryoan’s Spot On Concealer is your concealer BFF. This Indian-made concealer is a true game-changer. With its full coverage and skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide and cica extract, it’s your go-to for banishing blemishes and brightening your complexion. The lightweight formula ensures a comfortable wear, perfect for everyday use.
Priced at Rs 349. Available online.
Harnessing the power of nature, Kapiva’s Tulsi Anti Acne Serum is a must-have for those seeking a holistic approach to clear skin. This vegan and cruelty-free formula helps control acne and reduce sebum production, leaving you with a calmer, clearer complexion.
Priced at Rs 649. Available online.
Prevention is key when it comes to acne. Bioderma’s Sebium Active Foaming Gel is a gentle yet effective cleanser that unclogs pores and helps prevent breakouts. Say goodbye to impurities and hello to a clearer complexion.
Priced at Rs 699. Available online.