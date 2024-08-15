Five hampers to gift your sibling this Raksha Bandhan

This Raksha Bandhan, spoil your sibling with not just one gift, but a boxful of surprises. Here are five hampers from across India, each of which contains a plethora of tasty treats and more fetchy finds, that you can gift your brother or sister.
Enhance your bond with your sibling with a sweet tribute. These pretty gift boxes from Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel behold decadent delights. These carry not only chocolates but also dry fruits, savoury snacks, two rakhis and lots of love.
INR 2,000 onwards. At Cinnamon, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, Race Course Road, Bengaluru
Baked-treat lovers, unite! 49 Bakers Avenue offers gift boxes full of brownies and cakes to macaroons and tarts. They have special Baklava Gift Box with 12 pieces offering a variety of classic mixed nuts, chocolates and pistachio. The Grande Sibling Box, which offers nine varieties of treats including Lotus Biscoff Desserts, Chocolate Hazelnut Tarts, Blueberry Cheesecake Croissants, Mini toasties, Pita Crackers, Toffee Almond Bar and more. The other hampers include a Gourmet Box, Pamper Box, Petite Box and a Mini Sibling Box.
Price on request. 11 am - 1 pm. Cafe 49 Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai.
The gift baskets from Apero by Malvika can make delightful options for your siblings. These are filled treats such as artisanal cheeses, handcrafted bread, gourmet delicacies and fine wines. You can also create a personalised culinary experience with our customisable grazing tables.
Price on request. Available online.
Luxury chocolate brand SMOOR has unveiled its Raksha Bandhan Range. This includes the Ras e Rasmalai Cake, Exquisite Rakhi Bar, Threads of Love Box, Raksha Bandhan Special - SMOOR Minis and Raksha Bandan Special - Choco Fusion Mithai Box. Our best pick goes for the the Threads of Love Box, which includes a dark choco bar, luscious baklava, mithai truffles and a diya and a rakhi.
INR 199 onwards. Available online.