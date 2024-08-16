This luxe beauty clinic is a one-of-a-kind in Bengaluru offering a vivid variety of permanent makeup services

In the interiors of St Mark’s Road, Tvesate By Preeya, which takes its name from the Sanskrit word for shine, is a permanent makeup studio and the experience begins as soon as one steps through the door. Upon arrival, we were led into the waiting area exuding white and beige tones that wrapped around the cosy space. Comfy cane chairs, a white couch and gold-accented décor pieces artfully arranged on a shelf, crowned by a flower chandelier, create a harmonious blend of grandeur and serenity. Sat there, we were swiftly taken through the offerings including lash extensions, lash lifts and tints, hair treatments and styling, nail extensions and art and professional makeup for various occasions.
After relishing a hot cup of green tea we walked into the expansive hall where the services are performed and couldn’t help but admire the clean, minimalist aesthetic that characterised the space. The hall, though spacious has dedicated stations for each treatment. Unlike traditional salons that often display a myriad of products on shelves, Tvesate embraces a more discreet approach. All necessary items are neatly tucked away in wall cabinets, which also doubled as a storage space for our personal belongings to be kept safe while we pampered ourselves.
For those seeking privacy, such as brides, a separate room is also available. This thoughtful detail highlights the studio’s dedication to personalised care, ensuring every client feels comfortable.We opted for nail extensions and a lash lift and since we had a shortage of time, both the procedures began simultaneously. Before diving into the treatment, Priyadarshini Pandurangan, the renowned professional makeup artist and co-founder of Tvesate, took the time to explain the process in detail. Rather than simply convincing us to proceed, she carefully outlined the pros and cons of each option, advising us to make an informed decision.
As our nails were trimmed and shaped, we noticed the high standards of hygiene and the quality of products used. Adding an edge to the usual French tip, Priya suggested a stroke of neon to accentuate the design. The result was a perfect blend of peppy and sophistication. Despite initial nervousness during the eyelash lift, the team’s professionalism quickly put us at ease. The multistep procedure was handled with the utmost care, ensuring we felt no discomfort throughout. The result was nothing short of magical — we emerged looking like a character straight out of a Disney film, with the bonus of waking up to these fluttery lashes for the next four weeks.
Tvesate By Preeya is truly a haven for those seeking luxurious beauty treatments performed with meticulous care, whether it’s nails, lashes or more comprehensive beauty procedures — the studio ensures you leave not only looking your best but feeling your best too.
INR 350 onwards. At Papanna Street.