This luxe beauty clinic is a one-of-a-kind in Bengaluru offering a vivid variety of permanent makeup services

As our nails were trimmed and shaped, we noticed the high standards of hygiene and the quality of products used. Adding an edge to the usual French tip, Priya suggested a stroke of neon to accentuate the design. The result was a perfect blend of peppy and sophistication. Despite initial nervousness during the eyelash lift, the team’s professionalism quickly put us at ease. The multistep procedure was handled with the utmost care, ensuring we felt no discomfort throughout. The result was nothing short of magical — we emerged looking like a character straight out of a Disney film, with the bonus of waking up to these fluttery lashes for the next four weeks.