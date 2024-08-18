This Bengaluru-based label is a haven for those who appreciate the art of personalisation and cruelty-free cosmetics and skincare

In an era where make-up has evolved to become subtler and more nuanced, consumers are increasingly particular about the colours and textures of their cosmetic products. With this growing demand for personalisation, we ventured to Paper Boat Collective in Indiranagar, a charming boutique that houses Tinge, a city-based cosmetics brand renowned for tailoring their beauty products to their customer preferences.

Tinge is a small yet thoughtfully curated outlet that offers a wide range of cosmetics and skincare essentials. The space is a visual treat, with display shelves showcasing an array of readyto-purchase products, from lipsticks and foundations to eyeliners and multi-use sticks. But the real magic happens at the small customisation station, where the Tinge team brings your bespoke beauty creations to life — packaging included — all on the spot.