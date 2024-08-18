This Bengaluru-based label is a haven for those who appreciate the art of personalisation and cruelty-free cosmetics and skincare

In an era where make-up has evolved to become subtler and more nuanced, consumers are increasingly particular about the colours and textures of their cosmetic products. With this growing demand for personalisation, we ventured to Paper Boat Collective in Indiranagar, a charming boutique that houses Tinge, a city-based cosmetics brand renowned for tailoring their beauty products to their customer preferences.
Tinge is a small yet thoughtfully curated outlet that offers a wide range of cosmetics and skincare essentials. The space is a visual treat, with display shelves showcasing an array of readyto-purchase products, from lipsticks and foundations to eyeliners and multi-use sticks. But the real magic happens at the small customisation station, where the Tinge team brings your bespoke beauty creations to life — packaging included — all on the spot.
One might assume that customising cosmetics would be a lengthy process, but to our pleasant surprise, it took less than 30 minutes for us to walk out with freshly made lipstick and eyeshadow. The brand, founded by Sabrina Suhail, is dedicated to creating handmade, vegan, cruelty-free and 100 percent natural cosmetic products.
Currently, Tinge offers customisation services for lipsticks, foundations and concealers and for those who prefer to skip the decision-making process, they also provide a wide selection of pre-made cosmetics, including foundations, mascaras, makeup removers, kajals in a variety of colours and skincare products like the Basic Papaya Gel Face Moisturiser and Brush Cleanser liquid.
The cheerful and enthusiastic artist at the store guided us through the myriad options available, spreading out a colour chart that left us momentarily overwhelmed by the array of pretty shades and tempting hues. The experience of customising our products was more immersive than anticipated. While we had expected to merely pick the base, components and hues, we were also encouraged to participate actively in the creation process. It was empowering to have a hand in crafting a product that was uniquely ours while also learning how it’s done.
₹2,100 onwards. At Indiranagar.