Monsoon magic: Elevate your rainy season style

As the monsoon season graces us with its presence, it's time to embrace the rain with style and sophistication. Prepare to make every rainy day a chic affair with our curated monsoon essentials, which seamlessly blend practicality with elegance. From hydrating skincare to refined home essentials and captivating fragrances, we’ve rounded up the must-haves to keep you looking and feeling fabulous no matter how torrential the downpour.
Step into the rainy season with grace in the Libas 3-piece off-white printed cotton suit set. This ensemble is the epitome of monsoon chic, featuring a straight-fit floral kurta with a notched neckline and three-quarter sleeves that marry sophistication with comfort. The trousers come with a partially elasticated waistband and spacious pockets, ensuring ease of movement. Finish your look with the matching dupatta, embellished with enchanting floral prints. Whether you’re heading to a business meeting or a casual outing, this set promises to keep you effortlessly stylish in any downpour. Priced at Rs 3,799. Available online
Brighten up those rainy mornings with the La Cafetiere Monaco Coffee Maker and Double Walled Latte Glasses from thinKitchen.in. This luxurious set features a sleek stainless steel coffee maker paired with elegant double-walled glasses that maintain your drink’s warmth while keeping your hands cool. Ideal for cozy mornings and indulgent coffee breaks, this set transforms your kitchen into a coffee haven.
Priced at Rs 5,113. Available online.
Keep your culinary essentials beautifully organised with the Kilner® Clip Top Spice Jar Set from thinKitchen®. This chic set includes six square 70ml glass jars, housed in a stylish wooden crate, each featuring a stainless steel clip and silicone seal for an airtight closure. With included labels and a recipe booklet, it’s perfect for a monsoon pantry makeover.
Priced at Rs 3,799. Available online.
Transform your post-shower routine with myTrident’s Aroma Bath Towels, a luxurious addition to your monsoon home. Infused with essential oils, these towels offer a fragrant escape with every use. Crafted from 100 percent cotton, they provide a soft, indulgent touch, ideal for the humid season. Priced at Rs 1,759. Available online.
Revitalise your skin with VLCC Pro Rescue Micro Serum, featuring the groundbreaking 5XCellRescue Complex. This advanced formula, enriched with marine algae, ceramide, and glycolic acid, fortifies your skin’s barrier, retains moisture, and gently exfoliates. Elevate your skincare routine and reveal a luminous complexion this monsoon.
Priced at Rs 550. Available online.
Elevate your scent game with Bombae Scentsutra Fragrances, a luxurious collection crafted in India with French expertise. This exquisite range includes three 30 ml perfumes: Mira, a romantic rose and sandalwood blend; Maya, a captivating mix of oriental notes and oudh; and Moh, a refreshing citrus and cashmere wood fusion. With up to 12 hours of lasting fragrance, these scents add a touch of sophistication to your monsoon ensemble.
Priced at Rs 999. Available online.
Embrace the monsoon season with these essentials, and let the rain inspire your style.