Monsoon magic: Elevate your rainy season style

Elevate your scent game with Bombae Scentsutra Fragrances, a luxurious collection crafted in India with French expertise. This exquisite range includes three 30 ml perfumes: Mira, a romantic rose and sandalwood blend; Maya, a captivating mix of oriental notes and oudh; and Moh, a refreshing citrus and cashmere wood fusion. With up to 12 hours of lasting fragrance, these scents add a touch of sophistication to your monsoon ensemble.

Priced at Rs 999. Available online.

Embrace the monsoon season with these essentials, and let the rain inspire your style.