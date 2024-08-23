Glow goals with Kajal Aggarwal

Radiant and resilient, Kajal Aggarwal embodies the essence of natural beauty and unwavering fitness. As a celebrated actress and devoted mother, she manages to dazzle both on-screen and off, seamlessly juggling the demands of a busy career with the joys of motherhood. She reveals to Indulge the secrets behind her luminous glow and energetic lifestyle, sharing insights into her workout routines, dietary choices, and the ultimate self-care rituals that keep her at her best.

You radiate a natural glow and maintain incredible fitness. Can you walk us through your typical workout routine?

I prioritise listening to my body and embracing movement that feels good. Yoga is a cornerstone of my routine, offering a holistic approach to well-being. It centers me, enhances my flexibility, and builds strength. I complement this with cardio and weight training. Diet plays a major role, too; I ensure to have balanced meals and incorporate daily multivitamins.

How do you stay motivated to maintain a consistent fitness routine, especially with the demands of motherhood?

Some days, maintaining a routine feels like a Herculean task. But I remind myself that nurturing my physical health directly impacts my mental well-being. Feeling strong and energised helps me be a better parent, partner, and individual. My son is a boundless source of energy, and our growing bond keeps me motivated.

Do you incorporate any specific exercises or techniques to target areas of focus, like pre-natal or post-natal fitness?

During my pregnancy with Neil, I focused on pilates, barre, aerobics, and strength training. Postpartum, I eased back into exercise with light workouts, gradually incorporating pilates and barre again. It’s about nourishing my body and adapting as needed.

Beyond exercise, what role does healthy eating play in your overall fitness philosophy?

For me, fitness is deeply intertwined with nourishing my body from the inside out. I prioritise whole, unprocessed foods and natural ingredients. My meals include vibrant fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats, complemented by plenty of water and fresh juices.

You have flawless skin! Is there a specific skincare routine you follow?

I embrace natural skincare, often using DIY solutions. Yogurt-based masks exfoliate and brighten my complexion, while coconut-based products offer deep hydration. Coconut oil is versatile, used for both hair treatment and makeup removal.

You are a successful actress, a new mom, and a fitness enthusiast. How do you prioritise self-care amidst such a busy schedule?

Motherhood is rewarding yet demanding. I seize little moments for self-care, like enjoying a hot cup of tea before dawn or fitting in quick workouts. My husband’s support is also invaluable.

Centrum emphasises the importance of multivitamins for overall health. How does a multivitamin like Centrum fit into your multifaceted life?

Centrum acts as a nutritional safety net. Even on the busiest days, it ensures I’m replenishing essential vitamins and minerals, supporting my overall health amidst life’s demands.

There’s sometimes a misconception that celebrities don’t use the products they endorse. Can you share your thoughts on this?

I would never endorse something I don’t believe in. Centrum is a prime example. It bridges nutritional gaps and supports my health, making a tangible difference in my well-being.”