5 multi-tasking cleansers to add to your PM routine for make-up-free and hydrated skin

A good cleanser is a cornerstone of any effective skincare routine, playing a crucial role in maintaining healthy skin. Cleansers work to remove dirt, excess oil and impurities that accumulate on the skin throughout the day. Without proper cleansing, these impurities can clog pores, leading to breakouts, dullness and other skin issues. By starting with a clean canvas, your skin is better prepared to absorb the benefits of the subsequent skincare products, making them more effective.
Choosing the right cleanser for your skin type is essential to achieving optimal results. For those with oily or acne-prone skin, a foaming or gel cleanser with salicylic acid can help control oil and prevent breakouts. If your skin is dry or sensitive, a cream or milk cleanser with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin would be more suitable. Understanding your skin's specific needs and selecting a cleanser that addresses those concerns will ensure your skin remains balanced and healthy.
Modern cleansers have evolved beyond their primary function of removing makeup and impurities. Today’s formulations often include ingredients that multitask, offering additional benefits like hydration, exfoliation and anti-ageing. Many cleansers now incorporate hyaluronic acid for moisture retention, peptides to promote collagen production and antioxidants to protect against environmental damage. This multifunctional approach allows you to simplify your skincare routine while still achieving a comprehensive and effective regimen. We pick out five of the top rated cleansers that are designed for more than one task at a time:
This gentle cleanser by Ilem Japan combines the power of Japanese yuzu extract and grape leaf extract to promote anti-ageing and brighten the complexion. The gel-like formula creates a soft foam, infused with a natural blend of aromatic citrus herbs—orange peel, wild mint leaf, fennel, rosemary leaf and lavender—designed to lighten the heart and refresh the mind.
INR 2,650. Available online.
Mac Cosmetic's viral The Hyper Real Fresh Canvas Cleansing Oil, a gentle yet effective solution for removing stubborn makeup, pollutants and micro-dust, definielty surprised us. Formulated with Tsubaki oil, jojoba oil and sunflower seed oil, this cleansing oil is not only safe for sensitive skin and eyes but effortlessly dissolves all makeup, including long-wearing, waterproof and transfer-proof formulas. All while removing impurities and maintaining the skin's moisture balance. The formula immediately smooths and improves skin texture, rinses off quickly without leaving a greasy residue and perfectly prepares the skin for subsequent skincare routine.
INR 1,750 onwards. Available online.
Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Hydration Revival Cleanser is a 3-in-1 foaming cleanser that hydrates, revives, and primes your skin. This travel-sized tube offers a fresh, spa-like glow wherever you go. Inspired by the effects of a world-class facial, the cleanser bathes your skin in revitalising hydration and helps reduce the appearance of pores. Crafted with three expertly blended, supercharged ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and powerful peptides, Charlotte’s Magic Hydration Revival Cleanser deeply cleanses, removes makeup, and intensely hydrates your complexion, perfect for use each morning and night.
INR1,500 onwards. Available online.
Caudalie Vinoclean Cleansing Almond Milk, enriched with soothing cornflower water and antioxidant polyphenols, protects the skin from drying. Reformulated with natural surfactants instead of synthetic ones, the new formula also includes castor oil, known for promoting lash growth. Composed of more than 97% naturally derived ingredients, its super-comfortable velvety texture makes application soft and silky.
INR 1975. Available online.
Elf Cosmetics' Holy Hydration Cleansing Balm is a solid cleanser that transforms into a luxurious oil texture, effortlessly melting away makeup. This Makeup Melting cleansing balm effectively removes makeup without stripping the skin, and it's formulated with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and peptides to leave the skin feeling plumped with hydration. It leaves the skin feeling silky smooth and hydrated, making it suitable for all skin types. Additionally, this product is vegan.
INR 1,490. Available online.