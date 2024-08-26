Revamp your hair care

Transform your hair care regimen with the latest in luxury and innovation.
Transform your hair care game with Pattern’s new Ultra Sensitive range crafted for sensitive scalps. This line features watermelon seed, edelweiss, and strawberry seed extracts to soothe and hydrate without irritation. The mild shampoo and nourishing conditioner work together to detangle, soften, and enhance moisture, leaving hair smooth and manageable. Ideal for alternate-day use, this range is vegan, cruelty-free, and free from harmful chemicals. For deep cleansing, Pattern’s Clarifying range utilises sugarcane, canola, and grape oils to remove build-up and impurities. This range refreshes and strengthens hair, perfect for all types and recommended for monthly use.
Priced at Rs 2,012 and Rs 2,260. Available online.
Dyson is revolutionising beauty with its debut in wet-line styling products — the Dyson Chitosan range. This innovative collection harnesses chitosan, a macromolecule from oyster mushrooms, paired with Dyson Triodetic technology. Unlike traditional styling products that use stiff polymers, the brand’s formulas offer flexible, all-day hold with movement and shine, even in high humidity. Designed to complement Dyson’s hair tools, the Pre-Style cream and the Post-Style serum promises to enhance your style while extending its longevity.
Price on request. Available online.
Discover the Milk_shake Lifestyling Amazing, a game-changer in hair styling. This innovative cream features a heat-activated formula that springs to life with the warmth of your blow dryer, straightener, or curling iron, ensuring precise control and long-lasting hold exactly when you need it. Offering flexible hold, natural shine, and exceptional manageability, it’s perfect for crafting everything from sleek, polished looks to voluminous, textured styles. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, Lifestyling Amazing not only enhances your style but also promotes overall hair health. With innovative polymers that protect against heat and frizz, this cream locks in moisture and colour, giving you hair that shines with mirror-like brilliance and smoothness.
Price on request. Available online.