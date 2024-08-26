Revamp your hair care

Transform your hair care game with Pattern’s new Ultra Sensitive range crafted for sensitive scalps. This line features watermelon seed, edelweiss, and strawberry seed extracts to soothe and hydrate without irritation. The mild shampoo and nourishing conditioner work together to detangle, soften, and enhance moisture, leaving hair smooth and manageable. Ideal for alternate-day use, this range is vegan, cruelty-free, and free from harmful chemicals. For deep cleansing, Pattern’s Clarifying range utilises sugarcane, canola, and grape oils to remove build-up and impurities. This range refreshes and strengthens hair, perfect for all types and recommended for monthly use.

Priced at Rs 2,012 and Rs 2,260. Available online.