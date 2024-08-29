Indulge in luxury: Top beauty picks this month

Elevate your beauty regimen with this month’s most coveted products, each offering a unique blend of sophistication and innovation.
Burberry Goddess Eau De Parfum Intense is a luxurious fragrance. It is a sophisticated blend of gourmand, aromatic, and woody notes, featuring a unique quartet of vanillas — including smoky vanilla wood—intertwined with luminous lavender and assertive patchouli. Crafted by the renowned perfumer, Amandine Clerc-Marie, this scent is as empowering as it is enchanting. The campaign, starring Emma Mackey and a pride of lionesses, epitomises female unity and strength, making it the ideal gift to that special someone in your life.
Priced at Rs 11,300. Available online.
Renowned scientist Eric Pressly introduces epres to India this month, following its success in the UK, USA, and Spain. epres offers two innovative products for salon professionals and at-home users, featuring Biodiffusion technology — an acid-free bond-building treatment that uses just four ingredients. This advanced formula continues to repair hair even after drying, ensuring long-lasting results. The Professional Bond Repair enhances chemical services by maintaining pH balance and improving colour deposit, while the Bond Repair Treatment Kit provides easy at-home repair with a spray bottle and water-free concentrate vials, delivering enriched softness and manageability.
Price on request. Available online
Transform your beauty routine with INNISFREE’s No Sebum Blur Primer — a revolutionary solution for flawless, poreless perfection. This innovative primer effortlessly smooths uneven skin texture, creating an impeccable base for makeup application. Its advanced formula not only blurs imperfections but also expertly controls oil production, ensuring your skin remains radiant and matte throughout the day. Elevate your makeup game with this essential, long-lasting primer.
Priced at Rs 950. Available online.
Transform your skin with Kaya’s newly launched Derma Glow Body Lotion. This luxurious lotion, infused with 5 percent Glycolic Acid, 2 percent Lactic Acid, and 2 percent Niacinamide, works to exfoliate, hydrate, and even out your skin tone. Enhanced with 1 percent Rumex Occidentalis, it helps to reduce pigmentation and reveal a luminous, radiant complexion. Ideal for tackling sun damage, age spots, and uneven tone, this body lotion promises smoother, brighter skin with a touch of elegance.
Priced at Rs 799. Available online.
Foxtale introduces its Brightening Under Eye Cream—a game-changer in skincare that acts like an under-eye filler. Perfect for addressing dark circles, puffiness, and signs of aging, this innovative cream combines Vitamin C, Caffeine, and Hyaluronic Acid to rejuvenate and brighten the delicate under-eye area. This transformative product promises to tackles the root causes of dark circles with advanced ingredients. And the end result? A firmer, brighter look without invasive procedures.
Priced at Rs 495. Available online.