Indulge in luxury: Top beauty picks this month

Burberry Goddess Eau De Parfum Intense is a luxurious fragrance. It is a sophisticated blend of gourmand, aromatic, and woody notes, featuring a unique quartet of vanillas — including smoky vanilla wood—intertwined with luminous lavender and assertive patchouli. Crafted by the renowned perfumer, Amandine Clerc-Marie, this scent is as empowering as it is enchanting. The campaign, starring Emma Mackey and a pride of lionesses, epitomises female unity and strength, making it the ideal gift to that special someone in your life.

Priced at Rs 11,300. Available online.