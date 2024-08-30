Pout perfection: Luxe lipsticks that won’t break the bank

Who says you need to splurge to achieve a runway-ready pout? We’ve handpicked the crème de la crème of lipsticks under ₹1,500, proving that luxury and affordability can coexist. These top-notch formulas deliver high-quality results with rich pigmentation, luxurious textures, and long-lasting wear. Here’s your guide to the best budget-friendly lipsticks that promise to elevate your lip game without the hefty price tag.
Prishé Beauty’s Truly Yours Liquid Matte Lipstick offers a modern, velvety texture that feels weightless yet hydrating. Infused with apricot and avocado oils, this non-toxic formula provides intense, long-lasting colour while keeping your lips moisturised and repaired. Say goodbye to dryness and hello to a perfect, alluring pout.
Priced at Rs 1,099. Available online.
Look no further than Lakme’s Glitterati Shine Lipstick in Pink Rose for a splash of vibrant colour and a glossy finish. This lipstick combines a richly pigmented formula with the nourishing benefits of argan oil and an in-built primer, ensuring your lips remain soft, hydrated, and brilliantly coloured all day.
Priced at Rs 650. Available online.
Unleash your inner glam with Milani’s Amore Matte Lip Creme. This liquid-to-matte formula provides an intensely pigmented, velvety finish that lasts up to 16 hours. With a non-sticky, transfer-resistant formula and a flexible applicator for precision, this vegan and cruelty-free lipstick is a must-have for a bold, enduring statement.
Priced at Rs 1,500. Available online.
Experience the ultimate in lip comfort with Makeup Revolution’s Lip Allure Soft Satin Lipstick. Infused with nourishing waxes, natural oils, vitamin E, and sodium hyaluronate, these creamy satin lipsticks offer a high pigment payoff and come in an array of smudge-proof, long-wearing shades. Enjoy silky, kiss-proof lips all day long.
Priced at Rs 750. Available online.
Make a bold impression with Maybelline’s Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick. This highly pigmented formula delivers a glossy, high-shine finish that lasts up to 16 hours. Enriched with vitamin E and aloe vera, it hydrates and softens your lips, while its lightweight texture ensures all-day comfort and vibrancy.
Priced at Rs 849. Available online.
With these fabulous finds, achieving a luxurious pout is easier and more affordable than ever. Dive into these high-quality options and let your lips do the talking!