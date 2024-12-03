Step into the concert season with these show-stopping hairstyles

Perfect for a fun, playful vibe, bubble braids add a bold twist to any look. This style gives off an effortlessly cool and modern vibe, making it ideal for energetic concerts like a Dua Lipa show.

Start with clean, towel-dried hair. Apply a leave-in conditioner Schwarzkopf Professional's OSiS+ Super Shield to protect the hair from heat damage or a styling mousse for added volume and texture.

Gently comb through your hair with a wide-tooth comb to remove any knots and ensure smooth styling.

Attach the Coanda smoothing dryer attachment of the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler and dryer, setting it to high speed and heat. Pre-dry your hair until it’s about 80 percent dry.

Part your hair in the middle or to the side, depending on your preference. Then, gather hair into a low ponytail and secure with an elastic band.

Create sections along your ponytail using small elastics, spaced evenly apart. Gently tug each section of hair between the elastics to create the “bubble” effect.

Repeat until you’ve styled the entire ponytail with cute, voluminous bubbles.

Lightly mist with hairspray to set the look and ensure it stays in place throughout the concert. Tie ribbons on the bubbles to complete your look.

Twisted ponytail