Step into the concert season with these show-stopping hairstyles

Concerts are the perfect time to show off your bold, playful, and effortlessly cool hairstyles. From Dua Lipa’s electrifying vibes to Diljit Dosanjh’s desi grooves or Bryan Adams’ classic hits, your hair can help you channel the mood. Here’s your ultimate step-by-step guide to creating fun and stylish hairstyles that are perfect for your next event or concert.
Bubble braids
Perfect for a fun, playful vibe, bubble braids add a bold twist to any look. This style gives off an effortlessly cool and modern vibe, making it ideal for energetic concerts like a Dua Lipa show.
Start with clean, towel-dried hair. Apply a leave-in conditioner Schwarzkopf Professional's OSiS+ Super Shield to protect the hair from heat damage or a styling mousse for added volume and texture.
Gently comb through your hair with a wide-tooth comb to remove any knots and ensure smooth styling.
Attach the Coanda smoothing dryer attachment of the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler and dryer, setting it to high speed and heat. Pre-dry your hair until it’s about 80 percent dry.
Part your hair in the middle or to the side, depending on your preference. Then, gather hair into a low ponytail and secure with an elastic band.
Create sections along your ponytail using small elastics, spaced evenly apart. Gently tug each section of hair between the elastics to create the “bubble” effect.
Repeat until you’ve styled the entire ponytail with cute, voluminous bubbles.
Lightly mist with hairspray to set the look and ensure it stays in place throughout the concert. Tie ribbons on the bubbles to complete your look.
Twisted ponytail
A twist on the classic ponytail, this sleek, sophisticated style adds texture and depth. The twisted ponytail is the perfect look for a Diljit Dosanjh concert—blending sophistication with a touch of edge, much like the vibrant energy of Diljit’s performances.
Start with clean, damp hair. Apply a heat protectant or styling cream to ensure your hair stays nourished and smooth while styling.
Set the Dyson Airstrait straightener on a high airflow setting and start from the roots, gliding the tool down to the tips for a polished, straight finish.
Once your hair is fully dry and sleek, part it in the middle or side, depending on your preference.
Divide your hair into two equal sections.
Take a small piece of hair from the first section, twist it tightly, and secure it with a bobby pin at the back of your head. Repeat this on the other side.
Once both sides are twisted, gather all your hair into a low or mid ponytail at the back of your head. Make sure to keep the twists secure and neat.
Use a strong elastic band to tie the ponytail in place, ensuring the twists don’t unravel.
Gently tug at the twists to add more volume and texture.
For added smoothness, you can run the straightener briefly over the ponytail to smooth any frizz or flyaways.
Finish with a light hairspray to hold the look in place throughout the concert, ensuring it stays sleek and elegant all night.
Messy Bun
The messy bun is the ultimate go-to hairstyle for concerts that strike a balance between laid-back vibes and effortless style. Perfect for artistes like AP Dhillon or Prateek Kuhad, whose music invites you to relax and soak in the moment, this hairstyle complements the mood with its carefree charm. It’s practical yet stylish, keeping your hair off your face so you can enjoy the concert to the fullest.
Start with damp hair. Use a paddle brush to smooth down any frizz and gently stretch out your natural curls, setting your desired parting as you go.
Using an elastic band, gather all your hair into a high ponytail at the crown of your head. Secure it tightly, making sure the ponytail sits the top of your head for maximum height and volume.
Smooth down the sides, carefully tucking the hair behind your ears for a sleek finish.
Twist the ponytail and wind it into a loose, messy bun. Don’t worry about perfection here—the charm of the style is in its relaxed, undone nature.
Secure the bun with a few hair pins, keeping it secure yet still playful and voluminous.
Use the flyaway attachment of the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler and dryer to smooth down and perfect the look, giving it a sleek and controlled appearance without sacrificing the messy vibe.
Chic and Sleek
When it comes to concert hairstyles, nothing beats the timeless appeal of a sleek and polished look. Whether you’re swaying to soulful melodies or dancing to high-energy beats of a Karan Aujla concert, the chic and sleek style is a versatile choice that ensures you look effortlessly put-together.
After washing your hair, apply a styling cream and begin to blow dry your hair smooth with a hair dryer. Doing this step first will maximise the smoothness and help prolong the style.
Once dry, brush the hair through to remove any tangles.
Next, section the hair into manageable pieces, tying or clipping away the top sections first.
Prepare your Dyson Corrale straightener by choosing the desired heat setting for the hair type. Allow the tool to reach this temperature.
Take each section – sections should be a similar size to the plates to allow the strands to spread evenly across them – and place the straightener close to the roots and glide through to the ends at a medium speed
Reduce the heat setting for hairline sections. To get closer to the roots, take sections at an angle
Apply a holding styling product to fix the style in place and increase style longevity.
For a concert-ready look, add some flair with hair accessories. Jewel-encrusted clips or sparkling pins can instantly elevate your style, giving you a chic, statement-making finish.