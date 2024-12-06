Glow up for the holidays

As the year wraps up, it’s time to treat yourself (and your skin) to some well-deserved TLC. Whether you’re prepping for the holiday party season or just looking to indulge in some self-care, we’ve rounded up the hottest beauty and wellness products for December—because you deserve to shine bright like a Christmas tree. Ready to glow? Let’s dive in!
If you’ve been searching for the perfect foundation that blends beautifully with Indian skin tones, look no further than MARS Artistry Liquid Foundation. With medium-to-buildable coverage and a natural matte finish, it’s the ideal match for warm undertones. Lightweight and breathable, this foundation offers a smooth, even complexion while keeping you shine-free all day — even in humid conditions. Plus, its sweat-resistant formula ensures that you’re looking flawless from morning to night.
Price on request. Available online.
If you love a good fragrance that’s as bold as you are, then Bubble Me’s Majestic Ride is for you. This earthy, timeless scent is perfect for any occasion, from casual days out to romantic evenings. With its vegan and eco-friendly formula, it’s not just a fragrance—it’s an experience.
Price on request. Available online.
Winter air got your skin feeling dry and flaky? Recode’s Perfect Grip Primer is here to save the day. This gel-based primer smooths out pores and fine lines while keeping your skin nourished and hydrated all day. The result? A flawless base for your makeup that stays put, no matter what the weather throws at you.
Priced at Rs 1,299. Available online.
Say goodbye to products that promise miracles and don’t deliver! Brillare is here to revolutionise your skincare and haircare routine with formulas backed by nature and science. Whether it’s their powerful serums, exfoliating acids, or nourishing cold-pressed oils, Brillare’s no-compromise approach guarantees healthy, glowing skin and luscious hair. Think of it as self-care, but with results you can actually see.
Price on request. Available online.
Wondering how Katrina Kaif always looks effortlessly radiant? The secret is in the new Kay Beauty Velvet Crème Multi-Use Blush. This versatile blush combines a creamy texture with a soft-powder finish, giving you a fresh, just-blushed look. It’s enriched with Green Tea Extract to care for your skin while adding a pop of colour. Available in four gorgeous shades, this blush is your new go-to for a natural flush.
Priced at Rs 1,199. Available online.
Say goodbye to sprays and hello to Joon Solid Perfume, a revolutionary way to wear fragrance. These alcohol-free, vegan perfumes are moisturising and full of natural extracts, making them perfect for sensitive skin and every stage of life. Available in a range of stunning scents, Joon is redefining fragrance for the modern world.
Priced at Rs 3,200. Available online.
Tired of those pesky crow’s feet and dark circles? Enter Mary Cohr’s Age-Defying Eye Cream. Infused with Vitamin E and Dynalift (yes, a real thing!), this wonder cream works overtime to lift, smooth, and hydrate your delicate eye area. It’s a skincare essential for anyone looking to turn back time and embrace their inner glow.
Priced at Rs 4,400. Available online.
Give your baby the gift of relaxation and nourishment with AreoVeda Baby Massage Oil. This toxin-free blend of five oils and herb extracts will not only improve your baby’s sleep but also deeply moisturise and soften their skin. With over 98 per cent natural ingredients, it’s the safest, most soothing choice for your little one.
Priced at Rs 799 (200ml). Available online.
Lightweight, high-performance beauty? Yes, please! Nykaa’s Superlight Skin Tint Foundation is the foundation that feels like second skin. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, this skin-loving formula provides all-day hydration, leaving you with a soft-focus finish that’s perfect for everyday wear. Plus, it’s available in 10 shades to complement a variety of skin tones.
Priced at Rs 899. Available online.
Urban Raja Daily Moisturising Cream From Nourish Mantra is crafted for men to hydrate, nourish, and protect. Formulated with Hyaluronic Acid to lock in moisture, it keeps skin soft and refreshed all day without greasiness. Niacinamide helps minimize pores, brighten skin, and strengthen its barrier against pollution, while antioxidant-rich Sea Buckthorn reduces inflammation and supports skin regeneration. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, this cream suits all skin types, leaving a smooth, resilient finish over time.
Priced at Rs 449. Available online.