Wedding gifting ideas: 5 thoughtful picks that will wow the newlyweds

Weddings are all about love, joy, and celebration—and the perfect gift can make those moments even more memorable. Whether you're looking to splurge on luxury or choose something practical yet meaningful, we've got the ultimate list of wedding gifts that are sure to make a lasting impression. Get ready to spoil the happy couple with gifts they'll cherish forever!
Want to gift something that combines style with cutting-edge technology? The Dyson Airwrap multi-styler and dryer is a true game-changer. With 19 attachments, including barrels for tight curls, diffusers for beautiful waves, and a sleek concentrator for smooth finishes, this stylish beauty tool has it all. Plus, it’s available in a glamorous Red Velvet & Gold limited edition—ideal for weddings!
Priced at Rs 49,900. Available online.
Looking for something truly indulgent? The Fiama Luxury Gold Collection Gift Set is the ultimate way to pamper newlyweds. Gold packaging? Check. Luxurious skincare inside? Double check! This gift set is designed to add sparkle to their festive season and will make them feel like royalty.
Priced at Rs 1,400. Available online.
Help the happy couple elevate their bathroom decor with the Kohler Ming 800mm Lighted Mirror. Inspired by the elegance of the Ming Dynasty, this mirror features built-in LED lighting, a proximity sensor, and even a defogging function! It’s not just a mirror; it’s an experience—perfect for getting ready for a night out or those quiet moments of reflection.
Priced at Rs 49,425. Available online.
These Geox Women's Gold Mule Shoes are the perfect fusion of comfort and chic. With their leather upper and rubber sole, they offer both elegance and practicality—ideal for a day-to-night look. Whether they're rocking a dress or denim, these gold beauties will add a touch of sparkle to any outfit.
Priced at Rs 8,990. Available online.
Let’s face it, the wedding season can be stressful. So why not help the newlyweds unwind with some much-needed self-care? Charmis Deep Nourishing Cold Cream is enriched with vitamins A, C, and E to keep skin soft, nourished, and glowing. Perfect for protecting against dryness, pollution, and those long, busy days!
Priced at Rs 225. Available online.