Grooming tips for your pet this winter

Grooming your pet during winter requires special attention to ensure their comfort and health while adapting to the season's challenges. As temperatures drop, maintaining a balance between hygiene and warmth becomes essential to keep your furry companions happy and healthy.

Winter often causes dry skin in pets, much like in humans. Regular brushing is vital during this season as it helps distribute the natural oils in their coat, keeping it moisturised and reducing the chances of matting. Dogs and cats with longer fur are particularly prone to tangles, so consistent grooming prevents discomfort. Use brushes suited to your pet's fur type, and consider anti-static sprays to combat the dryness and frizz winter air can cause.

Bathing your pet in winter requires extra care. Over-bathing can strip the coat of its natural oils, exacerbating dryness. Opt for lukewarm water and moisturising shampoos designed for pets, followed by a conditioner if needed. Ensure they are completely dry before exposing them to the cold, as damp fur can lower their body temperature and make them vulnerable to illness. Towel-dry thoroughly and use a pet-safe dryer if necessary, maintaining a safe distance to prevent overheating.

Pay close attention to your pet’s paws during winter. Snow, ice and salt used on sidewalks can cause irritation or cracking. After outdoor walks, clean their paws with a damp cloth to remove debris, and apply pet-safe balms to keep them soft and protected. Trimming the fur between their paw pads can also prevent ice buildup.

Nails grow slower in winter, but they still need regular trims. Long nails can make it harder for pets to walk on slippery surfaces, increasing the risk of injury. Ears and teeth should not be neglected either; winter infections can be common if ear hygiene is poor, and dental care remains a year-round necessity.

Lastly, hydration plays a crucial role in your pet’s winter grooming routine. Cold weather can make pets less inclined to drink water, leading to dehydration that affects their skin and coat health. Provide fresh water at all times and consider adding omega-3 supplements, which promote a healthy coat and reduce inflammation.

By tailoring grooming practices to winter's challenges, you can ensure your pet stays comfortable, warm and healthy, making the season enjoyable for both of you.